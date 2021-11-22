Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday it will lift the COVID-19 vaccine requirement or proof of negative tests as a prerequisite for admission to home games at the Paycom Center.
"Since we announced the protocols in September, the Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%. The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates," the release states.
"As we discussed the statistics and vaccination rates with health officials and reviewed our protocols, we have decided to lift our vaccination/testing requirements. Effective with the Dec. 1 home game, we will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing to attend games, nor require children ages 2 to 11 to wear masks. The current protocols – proof of vaccination or negative test - remain in place for home games on Nov. 24 and 26."
It added that vaccination or testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change at this time, as they are determined by the NBA.
