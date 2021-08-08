The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today its roster for the 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. The Thunder’s summer league team will play four games beginning 7:30 p.m. Sunday against Detroit. The two teams at Summer League with the best records will meet in the championship game on Tuesday, Aug. 17, while the remaining teams will play on either Aug. 16 or 17.
Oklahoma City’s summer league roster features the Thunder’s 2021 draft picks: Josh Giddey (6th overall), Tre Mann (18th overall), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd overall) and Aaron Wiggins (55th overall), as well as returning players Charlie Brown Jr., Josh Hall, Jaylen Hoard and Théo Maledon. Grant Gibbs, head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, will lead Oklahoma City’s summer league team with Eric Maynor, Zach Peterson, Kameron Woods and Mike Wilks serving as assistant coaches.
Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will combine to host six to eight games per day during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com. Games can be viewed live on the ESPN networks or NBA TV and all box scores/game recaps can be found online at www.okcthunder.com.
After Sunday, other games are Wednesday against New Orleans, 6 p.m., Friday against Golden State, 6 p.m., Saturday against Indiana, 6 p.m. and position rounds Aug. 16 or 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.