The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Friday the trade of centers Al Horford, Moses Brown and a conditional 2023 second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Kemba Walker as well as the 16th pick in this year’s NBA draft and a 2025 second-round pick.
The 6-foot Walker has appeared in 704 career games (659 career starts) with Charlotte and Boston and posted career averages of 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.27 steals in 33.7 minutes per game. He was an NBA All-Star in consecutive seasons from 2017-20. Walker helped guide the Hornets to a pair of postseason appearances and he stands as the all-time leading scorer in Hornets’ franchise history (12,009 points).
Walker was the recipient of the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award in 2017 and 2018.
A 10-year NBA veteran, Walker was originally selected by Charlotte with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. During his junior season at the University of Connecticut, Walker led the Huskies to a National Championship after finishing the season as the second leading scorer in the nation.
Horford appeared in 28 games with the Thunder during the 2020-21 season and averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.
Brown averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds this past season in Oklahoma City, where he saw action in 43 contests, including 32 starts.
The 2025 second-round pick the Thunder is acquiring is the most favorable of Boston and Memphis. The 2023 second-round pick the Thunder is trading to Boston is the least favorable of Oklahoma City’s three second-round picks.
