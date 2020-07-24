The Oklahoma City Thunder won its first exhibition contest in the Orlando, Fla., bubble Friday, beating Boston 98-84.
It was the first outing for OKC in 135 days, dating back to the canceled home game against Utah right at tipoff that ignited the work stoppage due to COVID-19. At that point, OKC had won eight of 10 games.
Steven Adams was 8-of-11 shooting in 15 minutes of action, totaling 17 points and 7 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points as well in 22 minutes, on 6-of-11 shooting. Chris Paul played 18 minutes and had a team-high 5 assists.
OKC led except in the early moments of the game, with Boston knotting it at 29 at one point in the second quarter. The Thunder’s biggest lead was 18.
Andre Roberson returned to action for the first time in 909 days, covering 2 1/2 seasons. Healed from a devastating left knee injury, Roberson had 9 points in 11 minutes and 2 rebounds.
The Thunder are back in action Sunday at 11 a.m. against Philadelphia. (Webcast: NBA.com/thunder). Their final tune-up is Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Orlando, then the seeding games for the postseason, which OKC has already clinched a spot in, begins at 2:30 p.m. a week from Saturday against the Jazz.
