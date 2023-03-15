Rain and cold temperatures forecast for Friday have postponed opening night at Thunderbird Speedway for a week.
There was a time when it looked like there might not be a season at all.
Brady Ross took on management of the historical fairgrounds track last year but maintained from the start it would be a modified schedule of specials due to his son Hayden’s successful involvement with two regional late model circuits — the Sooner Late Model Series and the Southern Touring Late Model Series, both of which he won 2022 titles.
Then Hayden died in October in a four-wheeler accident. He was 20.
The Ross’ racing world fell into limbo.
Amid the shock and grief, there was Eli, Hayden’s 14-year-old brother and an eighth-grader at Alice Robertson, who had begun driving an extra race car the family had.
“We had an extra car in the shop and my Dad was like maybe we can go practice and see how you can do,” Eli said. “I got better and better with some sessions.”
That was just prior to Hayden’s death, when the plan was for Hayden to move up to a new Late Model series, the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series.
Now, a brother whose previous racing background was some feature wins in go-karts at Coody Creek Speedway is going to try his hand on the Sooner series.
“It’s kind of hard to say,” he said about the shoes he’s stepping into. “A lot of people are telling me I’m progressing. I love the sport. I want to be good at it and get better.”
It’s all still a big ball of hard core emotion for Brady.
“It’s hard to talk about,” he said, his voice breaking. “He basically helped Hayden and our plan was to get into a car next year and not this year with the moves Hayden was going to make to get further in his career.
“I told Eli I didn’t plan on selling this stuff, so let’s see how you can do. He wants to run for Rookie of the Year in the Sooner Series. Hayden got that in 2020, so we’ll run every Sooner Model series race.
Had Eli given it up?
“I don’t know if I would have put the effort into Thunderbird and would have probably passed the torch to someone else to put it all together,” Brady Ross said.
Next week the Sooner Late Models and standard classes will go at it on Friday. Races will start at 8 p.m. and hot laps at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15 and 12-under are free. Pit passes are $40 with 5-under free.
The last scheduled event is the Hayden Ross Memorial on Oct. 27-28.
Other events slated at this point in time:
• Monster Trucks, March 25
• Sooner Late Models, Factory Stock and B-Mods, April 14
• Sooner Region Sprint Cars, Pure Stock, Factory Stock, B-Mods, April 21
• Sooner Late Models, Pure Stock, Factory Stock, B-Mods, May 12
• ASCS Nation Sprint Cars, Pure Stock, Factory Stock, B-Mods, July 14.
• Sooner Region Sprint Cars and Sooner Late Models plus Pure Stock, Factory Stock and B-Mods, Sept. 22.
• Hayden Ross Memorial, $6,000 to win Late Models, Oil Capital Racing Series Sprints, Open Late Models, Pure Stock, Factory Stock, A-Mods and B-Mods, Oct. 27-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.