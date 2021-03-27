Thunderbird Speedway
Okie Dirt Classic
Friday top finishers
Dirt Super Late Models
A Feature (21 cars)
1. 14G-Joe Godsey, Edinburgh, Indiana. 2. 2-Kip Hughes, Enid. 3. 66-Hayden Ross, Muskogee. 4. 49- Justin Wells, Aurora, Mo. 5. 00-Clay Julian, Ozark, Ark. 6. 36- Jason Redman, Sapulpa; 7. 12-Jacob Magee. 8. 00X-Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo. 9. 28-Kylan Garner, Desmond, Mo. 10. 5R-Kalbe Roach, Woodward.
B Feature (8 cars)
1. 5R-Kaleb Roach, Woodward. 2. 31-Gary Lowe, Trenton, Texas. 3. 28- Kylan Garner, Diamond, Mo. 4. 88S-Richard Shepler,Mounds. 5. 29S-Scott Donnell, Newalla.
Heat winners: Godsey, Hughes, Cole Wells.
Factory Stock
A Feature (21 cars)
1. 327- Dale Richardson, Muskogee. 2. 3-Grant Davis, Muldrow. 3. 7-Colby Kasinger, Broken Arrow. 4. DT1-Mike Wiseman, Muskogee. 5. 51-Andrew Bohanon, Stigler. 6. 23-Jordon Shive, Chouteau. 7. 25- Mike Moschak, Muskogee, 8. 11M-James Mossein, Haskell. 9. 19-Stanley Slader, Muskogee. 10. 21C-Rodney Cantrell, Muskogee.
Heat winners: Bohanon, Richardson, Davis.
USRA Modifieds
A Feature (16 cars)
1. 7D-Jake Davis, Hackett, Ark. 2. 4R-Jared Russell, Wagoner. 3. G3-Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan. 4. 7H- Brett Hansen, Fort Gibson. 5. 17JR-Drake Long, Stilwell. 6. 20E-James Esmond, Tulsa. 7. 17-Ray Long, Stilwell. 8. 49-Justin Cole Wells, Aurora, Mo. 9. 127- Andy Morris, Fort Gibson. 10. 73-Jay Arnold, Haskell.
Heat winners: Russell, Gemmill.
USRA B Modifieds
A Feature (20 cars)
1. 3-Kyle Slader, Muskogee. 2. 17X-Lance Schill, Langdon, N.D. 3. 27-Jacob Campbell, Oktaha. 4. 06-Christopher Theodore, Coweta. 5. 22-Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee. 6 .94-Dustin Leatherman, Muskogee. 7. 17N-Neil Johnston, Fort Smith, Ark., 8. 25* Michael Hornback 9. 79-Allen Owen Jr., Pocola. 10. 7K-Jack Kirby, Pryor.
B Feature (9 cars)
1. 22-Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee. 2. 16-Billy Arnold, Chouteau. 3. 25C-Brandon Huff, Concord. 4. 31-Gene Pavlin, Bixby. 5. 7C-Colby Kasinger, Broken Arrow.
Heat winners: Theodore, Slader, Schill.
NEXT
Saturday: Full show, hot laps 6:30 p.m., racing at 7:30 p.m. $20 general admission, $15 kids 6-12, under 6 free.
Pit passes: $35 per night.
