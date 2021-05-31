Sunday
B Modifieds
1. John Potter, Tulsa. 2. Cody King, Fanshawe. 3. Michael Hornback, Muskogee. 4. Dustin Leatherman, Muskogee. 5. Michael Keever, Bartlesville. 6. Frank Huff, Colcord. 7. Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee. 8. Todd Cumbey, Muskogee. 9. Daniel Cowett, Porum.
Factory Stock
1. Matt French, Tulsa. 2. Kreg Dobson, Hulbert. 3. Ben Moore, Muskogee. 4. Mike Wiseman, Muskogee. 5. Juan Diaz, Braggs. 6. Keith Heaslet, Indianola. 7. Kyler Mackey. 8. Randy Moses II, Muskogee. 9. Austin Mackey, Alma. 10. Tyler Lacy, Glenpool.
OCRS Sprint Cars
1. Steven Shebester, Mustang. 2. Jake Martens, Fairview. 3. Danny Wood, Norman. 4. Casey Willis, Sperry. 5. Zach Chappell, Talala. 6. Johnny Kent, Kiefer. 7. Joe Bob Lee, Cache. 8. Ty Williams, Arcadia. 9. Terry Easum, Broken Arrow. 10. Chris Kelly, Oklahoma City. 11. John Ricketts, Burleson, Texas. 12. Jase Randolph, Bixby. 13. Heath Nestrick, Caddo Mills, Texas. 14. Alison Slaton, Edmond. 15. Fred Mattox, Drumright. 16. Austin Mundie, Crandall. 17. Shawn Wicker, Sand Springs. 18. White Gastineau, Moore. 19. Jimmy Forrester, Sand Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.