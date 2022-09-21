It’s been since May 30 that cars have attacked the half-mile oval at Thunderbird Speedway.
By design, the season was split into fall and spring sessions, and the first fall race is Friday.
Oil Capital Racing Series Sprints, Sooner Late Models, B-Modifieds, Factory Stocks, and Pure Stocks. Also, spectator cars will get to take part in a race.
Seven races made up the spring season.
The first 50 kids in attendance Friday will receive a free backpack full of school supplies from a race sponsor. They’re also admitted free with a paid adult. Grandstand admission is $15. Pit passes are $40.
Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
Next Friday is the Red River Rivalry between Sooner Late Models and Southern Touring Late Models. B-Mods, Factory Stocks and Pure Stocks will also race.
Then it’s another month until the closing event, Octoberfest, with Modifieds, B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stock and Dirt Late Models.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.