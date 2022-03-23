Throughout Muskogee’s dirt track racing history, many a driver has made their mark.
Bud Morgan was not one of those. He never got behind the wheels.
Instead, the Muskogee native who died in March of 2020 started the wrecking service that remains in the family to this day, Morgan Towing. He took care of the mishaps, and some of those cars included ones he sponsored.
On Friday, Thunderbird Speedway will honor his memory with the first Bud Morgan Memorial Race. It’s the first night of the season for the Fairgrounds area track, which is running a part-time schedule in 2022.
One example of his impact:
On the side of Mike Brown’s 427 Late Model car read ‘World Famous Bud Morgan Wrecker,’ Morgan’s son Nik, now owner of the towing business, said.
“That was true because it really seemed like everyone knew him,” Nik said.
Most definitely, anyone who ever stepped foot on the area tracks, or maybe wrecked in town on regular streets.
Tommy Laster won eight championships over his career, that started in 1965 at Thunderbird Speedway. He won three championships at Thunderbird and five more at Tri-State in Fort Smith, Ark.
“Bud started sponsoring me in 1977 after he got into the wrecking business,” Laster recalled. “Not only was he a sponsor, but a very dear friend.
“He was always associated with racing and very dedicated to it — he was there for every one of my races. It didn’t matter whether we were in Amarillo, Kansas City, wherever we were, Bud was there.”
Morgan ran the wrecker services for the Thunderbird and Outlaw tracks, the latter now closed after it was sold over the winter.
And he never took a dime for any of his services. No dimes or dollars, but Nik laughs recalling a form of compensation his dad got at the track one hot July summer evening.
“It was so hot and they had this old water tanker full of water and everyone is looking around trying to get some kind of relief,” Nik said. “Dad eventually just climbed up there, took his shirt off, chunked his shoes and lowered himself into that top hatch into the tanker. He was like ‘I gotta get cool somehow.’”
Stanley Slader recalls a rather cool, more like icy, December night 31 years ago as he was about to get off work from his then-job as a police dispatcher downtown when he got a call from Bud Morgan telling him to drop by.
“He had a brand new 1982 Grand Prix on his rollback, burnt to a crisp but useful for what I needed to build a race car,” he said. “At the time I was building a Chevelle, the only type I ever built, but now here’s this one. At that time there wasn’t no metric cars. ...
“I took it to the car wash, got it home, and everything froze. But it became the car I drove that year.”
He went on to win what he called the World Classic held at Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren, Ark. The car was featured in the Christmas edition of Stock Car Racing magazine.
If he wasn’t putting his own money, time or material into the sport, he was often the go-between for those who wanted to help anonymously, as Slader recalled.
“Along the way he’d come up and say, ‘here’s $500 and don’t ask where it came from,’” Slader said. “He’d get sponsors for me that way. He once told me a lot of people will do that and just don’t want their name on it because their phone will ring off the wall with requests to sponsor. Not everyone wants that.”
This weekend’s race menu includes the Oil Capital Racing Series sprint cars, Sooner Late Models, B-Mods, Factory Stocks and Pure Stocks. Top prizes for Late Models and Sprints are $1,00 each. B-Mods are $450, Factory Stocks $400 and Pure Stocks $200.
Among those who will be racing will be the Morgan Racing Team — Nik, his brother, Bud “Bubby” Jr.. Bud’s grandsons Kort Morgan and Jaxson Morgan and also Blake Byrd. All but Bubby will race B-Mods and Bubby will be in the Late Models.
“His boys got into racing and I know he’s up there wearing a big smile about it,” Nik Morgan said. “He always said dream big and dream often.”
Admission is $20 for adults. Kids 12-under are free. Pit passes are $40 per person. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
