Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, it was announced today by the NBA.
Giddey appeared in 14 games (all starts) for the Thunder and averaged 13.3 points, a team-high 8.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 33.2 minutes per game. He collects his third consecutive Rookie of the Month award and becomes the first Thunder player to earn the honor three times.
He was one of only seven NBA players to average 13-plus points, eight-plus rebounds and six-plus assists in January. He led all rookies in assists and ranked fourth among league guards in rebounds.
