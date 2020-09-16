Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Second Team, it was announced Wednesday by the NBA. This is the ninth time in his career that Paul has earned a spot on an All-NBA team.
Paul earned All-NBA honors, his first since the 2015-16 season, after leading the Thunder to a Western Conference leading 38-17 (.691) record after Thanksgiving this past season.
Paul appeared in 70 games during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.59 steals (ranked ninth in NBA) in 31.5 minutes per game. He helped the Thunder advance to the postseason for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons as Oklahoma City finished the year tied with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz for the fourth-best record (44-28) in the Western Conference.
With Paul’s appearance on the All-NBA team, the Thunder is the only franchise to feature an All-NBA team player on its roster during each of the last 11 consecutive seasons.
First-team selections were Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Milwaukee’s Giannis Anteokounmpo, Houston’s James Harden and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.
