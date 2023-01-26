Ahead:
Thursday’s Games
Owasso at Muskogee, 5/6:30 p.m. (changed from normal 6:30/8)
Porum at Hulbert, 6:30/8 p.m.
Liberty at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Muskogee at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vinita at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vian at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 6:30/8
Porum at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.
Porter at Mounds, 6:30/8 p.m.
Warner at Hartshorne, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.
Keota at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.
Cave Springs at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Gore at Dewar, 6:30/8 p.m.
