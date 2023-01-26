Ahead:

Thursday’s Games

Owasso at Muskogee, 5/6:30 p.m. (changed from normal 6:30/8)

Porum at Hulbert, 6:30/8 p.m.

Liberty at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Muskogee at Bixby, 6:30/8 p.m.

Vinita at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.

Wagoner at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.

Vian at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls at McCurtain, 6:30/8

Porum at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.

Porter at Mounds, 6:30/8 p.m.

Warner at Hartshorne, 6:30/8 p.m.

Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Checotah at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.

Keota at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.

Cave Springs at Braggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Gore at Dewar, 6:30/8 p.m.

 

