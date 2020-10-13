Muskogee at 6A No. 4 Choctaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-5, 0-2 6AII-2; Choctaw 3-3, 2-1.
Last week: Bartlesville 52, Muskogee 24; Bixby 24, Choctaw 13.
Last meeting: Choctaw 29, Muskogee 21 (2019).
Series record: Choctaw leads, 1-0.
Notes: Muskogee is 0-5 for the first time since 2013. No Rougher team has ever started 0-6. The 1920 team went 9-0-1 but had to forfeit all wins due to ineligible players.
4A No. 1 Wagoner at Miami
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 6-0, 3-0 4A-3; Miami 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0; Oologah 45, Miami 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 76, Miami 6 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 19-10.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last 15 meetings. Wagoner has won the last eight meetings by an average of 59-7. Wagoner is first in Class 4A in scoring defense allowing just 2.8 points per game. Wagoner has shut out four of its six opponents.
4A No. 9 Hilldale at Muldrow
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 5-1, 2-1 4A-4; Muldrow 0-5, 0-3.
Last week: Hilldale 52, Stilwell 6; Broken Bow 41, Muldrow 0.
Last meeting: Hilldale 48, Muldrow 0 (2019).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 10-8.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last five meetings. Hilldale is fourth in Class 4A in scoring offense averaging almost 39 points. Muldrow has scored just 21 points in five contests.
4A No. 8 Fort Gibson at Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 6-0, 3-0; Sallisaw 2-2, 2-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 22, McLain 6; Poteau 34, Sallisaw 16.
Last meeting: Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35 (2019).
Series record: Sallisaw leads, 25-7.
Notes: Series is tied 4-4 over the last eight meetings. Tigers are 6-0 for the first time since 2014. Fort Gibson is second in Class 4A in scoring defense allowing 10 points per game.
Checotah at Westville
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 2-4, 1-2 3A-3; Westville 2-4, 0-2.
Last week: Seminole 40, Checotah 34; Lincoln Christian 61, Westville 0.
Last meeting: Checotah 19, Westville 6 (2003).
Series record: Checotah leads, 14-3.
Notes: Checotah has won the last five meetings dating back to 1956. Wildcats are 1-2 on the road this season.
Wilburton at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilburton 2-3, 0-3 2A-6; Eufaula 4-2, 3-0.
Last week: Hugo 48, Wilburton 0; Eufaula 44, Atoka 28.
Last meeting: Eufaula 52, Wilburton 0 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 21-11.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last three meetings. Wilburton started 2-0 but has dropped three straight.
Okmulgee at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-3, 1-2 2A-7; Okmulgee 1-4, 0-3.
Last week: Victory Christian 60, Haskell 6; Kiefer 31, Okmulgee 14.
Last meeting: Okmulgee 46, Haskell 6 (1913).
Series record: Okmulgee leads, 1-0.
Notes: The only previous meeting took place the final game of Haskell’s first season of football.
Porter at A No. 6 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-2, 1-0 A-8; Gore 4-0, 3-0.
Last week: Porter did not play; Gore 39, Colcord 15.
Last meeting: Gore 35, Porter 0 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads, 11-3.
Notes: Gore has won the last three meetings. Gore is 17-2 at home under coach Brandon Tyler. Porter has had two of its last three games canceled due to COVID. The Pirates defeated Canadian 29-8 two weeks ago.
Talihina at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Talihina 0-2, 0-0 A-8; Warner 3-3, 1-2.
Last week: Talihina did not play; Warner 46, Central Sallisaw 19.
Last meeting: Warner 35, Talihina 20 (2019).
Series record: Talihina leads, 17-7.
Notes: The 46 points scored last week were the most for an Eagle team since a 53-52 overtime loss to Central to end the 2016 regular season. Talihina has had four straight games canceled due to COVID.
Weleetka at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Weleetka 1-5, 0-1 B-5; Porum 2-4, 0-1.
Last week: Wetumka 36, Weleetka 16; Dewar 60, Porum 0.
Last meeting: Weleetka 46, Porum 0 (2018).
Series record: Weleetka leads, 18-0.
Notes: Weleetka has outscored Porum by an average of 50-4 over the last five meetings.
A No. 2 Dewar at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Dewar 6-0, 1-0; Webbers Falls 4-2, 0-1.
Last week: Dewar 60, Porum 0; Quinton 62, Webbers Falls 14.
Last meeting: Dewar 26, Webbers Falls 6 (1995).
Series record: Dewar leads, 10-0.
Notes: After starting the season 4-0, Webbers Falls has been outscored 123-30 in its last two games. Dewar is first in scoring defense in Class B giving up just under seven points.
Midway at Oaks
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 6-0, 3-0 C-4; Oaks 2-2, 1-1.
Last week: Midway 52, Wilson (Henryetta) 6; Oaks did not play.
First meeting.
Notes: Midway is second in scoring in Class C averaging 56 points per game. The Chargers are third in scoring defense giving up seven.
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
