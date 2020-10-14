Local:
Muskogee at 6A No. 4 Choctaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-5, 0-2 6AII-2; Choctaw 3-3, 2-1.
Last week: Bartlesville 52, Muskogee 24; Bixby 24, Choctaw 13.
Last meeting: Choctaw 29, Muskogee 21 (2019).
Series record: Choctaw leads, 1-0.
Notes: It’s a tall order for the Roughers against the team that in its first appearance since 2015 knocked them out of the postseason in the opening round a year ago. Some close observers had this Yellowjacket squad tagged to have an even better run. So far, they’ve edged Tulsa Washington 26-22 and Ponca City 20-14 but lost to Bixby last week, albeit in the closest challenge Bixby has had all season, 24-13. Muskogee is 0-5 for the first time since 2013. No Rougher team has ever started 0-6 except the 1920 team,. which went 9-0-1 but had to forfeit all wins due to ineligible players. But this is a team that has fought through some injury issues unmatched over the years.
4A No. 9 Hilldale at Muldrow
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 5-1, 2-1 4A-4; Muldrow 0-5, 0-3.
Last week: Hilldale 52, Stilwell 6; Broken Bow 41, Muldrow 0.
Last meeting: Hilldale 48, Muldrow 0 (2019).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 10-8.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last five meetings and anything but a sixth would be astonishing. Hilldale is fourth in Class 4A in scoring offense averaging almost 39 points. Muldrow has scored just 21 points in five contests, and 14 in one game. RB Eric Virgil could eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground this week. He has 789 on 100 carries. Also, QB Johnnie Durossette is closer to 1,000 yards in passing, needing just 153 to hit that mark.
4A No. 8 Fort Gibson at Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 6-0, 3-0; Sallisaw 2-2, 2-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 22, McLain 6; Poteau 34, Sallisaw 16.
Last meeting: Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35 (2019).
Series record: Sallisaw leads, 25-7.
Notes: Series is tied 4-4 over the last eight meetings., and maybe an indication of the close battle expected toinght. The Tigers continue on the 10-0 regular season run of the 2014 semifinal team at 6-0, but this is the first of four consecutive matchups against primary 4A-4 competition. Fort Gibson is second in Class 4A in scoring defense allowing 10 points per game.
Area spotlight:
Porter at A No. 6 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-2, 1-0 A-8; Gore 4-0, 3-0.
Last week: Porter did not play; Gore 39, Colcord 15.
Last meeting: Gore 35, Porter 0 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads, 11-3.
Notes: Gore has won the last three meetings and is 17-2 at home under coach Brandon Tyler. The Pirates have looked sound when they have played, but COVID bugs of opponents have hampered progress. Porter has had two of its last three games canceled due to COVID. The Pirates defeated Canadian 29-8 two weeks ago. If anything, they are rested and eager and capable of an upset.
Others:
4A No. 1 Wagoner at Miami
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 6-0, 3-0 4A-3; Miami 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0; Oologah 45, Miami 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 76, Miami 6 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 19-10.
Notes: Defensively, the beat goes on. Wagoner is first in Class 4A in scoring defense allowing just 2.8 points per game. Wagoner has shut out four of its six opponents.
Checotah at Westville
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Checotah 2-4, 1-2 3A-3; Westville 2-4, 0-2.
Must-win game for the Wildcats to keep some plaoff footing. Checotah has won the last five meetings dating back to 1956. Wildcats are 1-2 on the road this season.
Wilburton at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Wilburton 2-3, 0-3 2A-6; Eufaula 4-2, 3-0.
Eufaula has won the last three meetings. Wilburton started 2-0 but has dropped three straight.
Okmulgee at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-3, 1-2 2A-7; Okmulgee 1-4, 0-3.
The only previous meeting took place the final game of Haskell’s first season of football.
Talihina at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Talihina 0-2, 0-0 A-8; Warner 3-3, 1-2.
The 46 points scored last week were the most for an Eagle team since a 53-52 overtime loss to Central in 2016. Talihina has had four straight games canceled due to COVID.
Weleetka at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Weleetka 1-5, 0-1 B-5; Porum 2-4, 0-1.
Weleetka has outscored Porum 50-4 average in the last five games.
A No. 2 Dewar at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Dewar 6-0, 1-0; Webbers Falls 4-2, 0-1.
After starting the season 4-0, Webbers Falls has been outscored 123-30 in its last two games.
Midway at Oaks
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 6-0, 3-0 C-4; Oaks 2-2, 1-1.
Midway is second in scoring in Class C averaging 56 points per game. The Chargers are third in scoring defense giving up seven.
