FOOTBALL
PORUM 45, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 0 — Head Coach Brian Patterson's debut started on the right foot as Porum’s defense was dominant, allowing just two first downs and 42 total offensive yards to South Coffeyville. Offensively, quarterback Gage Scarbarough had over 100 yards through the air and over 100 yards rushing for the Panthers (1-0), who had four scores called back due to penalties.
BASEBALL
PRESTON WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT — Okay defeated New Lima, 10-2 in the consolation semi final. Chase Clark earned the win on the mound. David Brunson and Clark both were hot at the plate with three RBIs apiece. Earlier in the day, the Mustangs (7-3) lost to Crowder, 15-3.
BRAGGS VS. KINTA — No stats provided at press time.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA SPLITS — Oktaha opened the day on the losing end of a 2-1 decision to Wyandotte, as the Lady Tigers lost on a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brynna Rodden, in the top of the seventh, doubled home a run after a six pitch at-bat to tie the game at 1-1 for Oktaha. Mileigh Needham took the loss in relief as she went 4-1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits. Starting pitcher Madison Capps went three complete innings and surrendered a run and two hits. Peyton Bryan finished with two hits for the Lady Tigers. In the nightcap, Oktaha rebounded to beat Quapaw, 9-1. The Lady Tigers started strong and jumped on top 4-1 after the first inning. Oktaha (18-3) added a run in the second on an RBI single from Bryan and then extended its lead to 6-1 in the top of the third with an RBI from Ryleigh Bacon. Sidney Highfill earned the win as she allowed two hits and one run, though it was unearned. Ava Scott and Bryan finished with three hits apiece. Bryan had three RBIs while Scott had two.
POTEAU 17, FORT GIBSON 0 — Poteau scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to the District 4A-6 win. Maddie Wafford had the only hit for Fort Gibson (4-12, 1-5), while Kristjan Cantrell took the loss.
WAGONER 8, INOLA 0 — Zoie Griffin excelled in the circle for Wagoner as she finished with 15 strikeouts to get the win. The Lady Bulldogs (10-7-1, 4-2 District 4A-7) put up a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning and was led by Griffin and Camaya Renshaw with two hits and two RBIs each.
MUSTANG 11-11, MUSKOGEE 1-0 — Mustang captured the District 6A-4 sweep over Muskogee (7-9, 4-6) as the Roughers were no-hit in the nightcap. Kambri Johnson had the lone RBI for the Lady Roughers on the day.
LAKE EUFAULA TOURNAMENT — Eufaula began the day with a 17-3 win over Okemah, as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Avery Williams earned the win as she pitched three innings of zero hit ball. Kate Pippenger came on in relief and went two innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Kambry Williams was 3-for-3 with one RBI to lead the Lady Ironheads in hits. Pippenger, Gabbi Noriega, Madison Ballard and Allie Anderson collected two hits each. Noriega finished with three RBIs while Pippenger and Ballard had two apiece.
Eufaula followed up with an 8-4 win over Hartshorne as Pippenger led the Lady Ironheads (13-5) with three hits and three RBIs. Eufaula led 3-0 after the first two innings and in the fourth extended its lead to 6-2, helped in part by a two-run home run from Ballard. Williams was the winning pitcher and Noriega finished with two hits and two RBIs.
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT STIGLER — Gore took a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and rode that to a 7-4 win over Webbers Falls. Sophie O’Conner hit a two-run double to help the Lady Pirates take the advantage. Kynley Webb powered Gore as she finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs. The Lady Pirates then lost their second contest to Porum, 10-1. Paige Curran had the lone RBI to put Gore ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. The Lady Panthers, though, wasted little time as they scored eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to take an 8-1 lead. Cheyenne Davidson took the loss for Gore as she gave up 10 hits and eight runs in one inning of work. Natalie Casteel, Kendra Huckaby and Emily Daily all had one hit in the losing effort. Porum piled up 14 hits in the win and was led by Mesa Coulston, Cameron Terrell, Courtney Pease, Leia Johnson, Zoe Davis and Ashlyn Crowder with two hits each. Johnson finished with three RBIs and earned the win in the circle.
Gore defeated Arkoma, 11-0. Daily hit an inside-the-park home run to help give the Lady Pirates a 3-0 lead in the first inning, in which they extended to 9-0 in the top of the third. Daily and Curran finished with two hits and three RBIs each to lead Gore (5-13).
Webbers Falls (1-8) lost to McCurtain, 8-0 and was eliminated while Porum (13-9) lost 3-2 to Keota in the nightcap.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY 3, OKLAHOMA UNION 2 — Okay started strong as it won the first set, 25-19. However, OKU posed a big challenge as it took sets two and three by the same score of 25-21, to take a 2-1 lead. The Lady Mustangs tied the match in taking set four 25-18 and finished off the win in the tie breaker as they took set five, 18-16. Evie Spangler and Jayden Brunson helped secure the win for Okay (8-4) with some critical serves down the stretch.
HULBERT TOURNAMENT — Muskogee (10-5) defeated all three of its opponents, Westville, the Wagoner JV, and host Hulbert, respectively, as it won each contest, 2-0.
Braggs (1-6) lost to Class 3A No. 12 Salina, Summit Christian and Eagle Point all by the score, 2-0.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
Muskogee at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson vs. Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Hilldale vs. Edison, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Gore at Keys, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Vian, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.
Warner vs. Savanna, 7 p.m.
Checotah vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Wesleyan Christian, 7 p.m.
Porter at Mounds, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Tushka at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at LeFlore, 4 p.m.
PRESTON WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT : Fifth Place, Okay vs. Santa Fe South-Mason loser, 2 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Muldrow at Fort Gibson, (2) 12 p.m.
RIVERSIDE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT : Gore vs. McCurtain, 11 a.m. FSB; Gore-McCurtain winner vs. Porum, 12:25 p.m. FSB; Keota vs. Winner G11, 1:50 p.m. FSB; G13. “If Game” Winner G12 vs. Loser G12 if first loss, 3:25 p.m. FSB
LAKE EUFAULA TOURNAMENT: Eufaula vs. Weleetka, 1 p.m.
