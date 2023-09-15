BASEBALL
MURRAY STATE FESTIVAL — Class A No. 1 Oktaha defeated No. 18 Calera, 3-0 on Thursday. Darren Ledford hit into a fielder's choice, scoring a run and giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Mason Pickering hit a sacrifice fly in the third to increase the advantage to 2-0. Ledford earned the win and pitched a complete game as he gave up three hits and struck out three. Kale Testerman went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases. Braxton Casey had two hits as Oktaha improved to 22-1.
BRAGGS WINS TWO — Braggs' Sept. 11 game with Bokoshe was suspended due to rain in the top of the fifth inning as Bokoshe led 7-5. The Wildcats resumed the game Thursday as Braggs got the win with a walk-off hit by Madi Clark scoring two runs in a 9-8 Final. In the second game, Braggs (7-10) won 20-11 as every wildcat scored a run and got a hit. Sam Hensley led with 4 hits and 5 RBIs.
FASTPITCH
HENRYETTA 7, EUFAULA 5 — Serenity Rex hit a two-run home to get the walk off win and capture the District 3A-8 win. Eufaula (17-9, 10-2) led 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning thanks to doubles from Madison Ballard and Gabbi Noriega. Avery Williams took the loss while Ballard had two RBIs and Noriega ended with two hits.
BIXBY 9, MUSKOGEE 2 — Bixby scored six runs in the third inning to get the District 6A-4 win over Muskogee. Jaliyah Simmons led the Lady Roughers (13-13, 5-8) with two hits and Kyra Rowland took the loss.
STIGLER 13, CHECOTAH 4 — Layna Vandiver led Checotah (9-10, 3-7) as she was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the District 4A-6 loss. Hailey Prince took the defeat going 3-2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and seven earned runs.
HASKELL 10, OKEMAH 0 — Hayden Ward was 3-for-3 and Josie Enkey had two hits to lead the Lady Haymakers (22-8). RayLin Morgan got the win in a one hit ball game as she struck out four batters. Audrey Turknett pitched one inning of no run ball in relief. Riley Westmoreland added three hits.
WARNER 16, PORTER 1 — Warner scored 11 runs in the first inning to get the win. Porter (9-20) was led by Aaliyah Moore who had the lone RBI for the Lady Panthers. Addie Criner took the loss surrendering seven hits and two strikeouts.
INOLA INVITATIONAL — Stilwell beat Fort Gibson, 11-0. Kristjan Cantrell took the loss as she went three innings and gave up seven earned runs on four hits. She walked eight batters. Rylea Mendenhall had the only hit for Fort Gibson. In the next contest, Fort Gibson turned things around and defeated Cleveland, 5-4. Cantrell singled on an 0-2 count to drive in two runs to give FTG the early top of the first inning lead. Cleveland tied the game in the bottom of the sixth but in the top of the seventh, Fort Gibson regained the lead for good, 5-3. Kaiah Austin earned the win. Kendal Thouvenel, Mendenhall, Emma Spears, Cantrell, Peyton Russell and Alyria Smith all had one hit to lead Fort Gibson (10-14) while Mendenhall and Cantrell drove in two runs each.
DURANT TOURNAMENT — Hilldale vs. McAlester was canceled.
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL — Oktaha opened with a 2-0 win over Pryor. Oktaha took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a wild pitch. Sidney Highfill earned the win as she pitched a complete game and allowed three hits. Kristen Berry went 3-for-3 with an RBI as she brought Hannah Focht in to score. Oktaha (22-4) then beat Tahlequah, 10-0 as Peyton Bryan led with three hits. Oktaha took a 2-0 lead in the first as Focht and Berry brought in a run each. Bryan helped increase the lead to 6-0 with a two-run blast in the third, complemented with a two run single from Ava Scott. Madison Capps got the win as she allowed one hit in three innings of play. Mileigh Needham pitched one inning of shutout ball in relief. Focht, Berry, Cambree McCoy and Ryleigh Bacon all finished with two hits. Focht and Berry had two RBIs each.
ADAIR FESTIVAL AT ADAIR HS — Zoie Griffin pitched a no-hitter as Wagoner beat Chouteau, 6-0. Tylenol Edwards' solo home run gave the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Wagoner added two runs in the third after Adryen Coker doubled. Griffin had six strikeouts in the win.
Kendra Condict, Jayln Fourkiller, Edwards, and Kayda Barnett all had two hits. Condict and Coker drove in two runs each. Wagoner dropped its next game to host Adair, 4-3 on a walk off. Jaziah Pierce, Edwards and Coker had one hit apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Kada Barnett tied the game at 1-1 on a single in the top of the second inning and then Wagoner (14-10-1) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on a single by Edwards and a walk by Pierce. Griffin took the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
INOLA 3, WAGONER 0 — Inola swept the Lady Bulldogs (8-11) on Wagoner's Senior Night. The Lady Longhorns took all three sets, 25-7, 25-21 and 25-17.
MUSKOGEE 3, MCALESTER 0 -- Muskogee won all three sets, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-17, respectfully. Alexis Rodriguez had 16 kills, one block, 11 digs, and a pair of aces, Ellie Ficklin added 42 assists, six digs, and four kills and Khloie Doughty ended with 32 digs and four aces to lead the Lady Roughers (15-9).
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Oktaha at Byng, 5 p.m.
Indianola at Braggs, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
INOLA INVITATIONAL AT VERDIGRIS HS: Fort Gibson vs. Lincoln Christian, 10 a.m.; vs. Grove, 2:30 p.m.
DURANT TOURNAMENT: Hilldale vs. Caddo, 10 a.m.; vs Duncan 1 p.m.
DALE FESTIVAL AT FIRELAKE: Oktaha vs. Tushka, 12:30 p.m.
ADAIR FESTIVAL AT ADAIR HS: Wagoner vs. Commerce, 2:30 p.m.
Porter at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Keys at Warner, (2) 4 p.m./ 5:15 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Muskogee (Bye)
Fort Gibson at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Hilldale vs. Claremore, 7:30 p.m.
Wagoner vs. Grove, 7 p.m.
Gore (Bye)
Eufaula at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Haskell vs. Morris, 7 p.m.
Porum at Keota, 7 p.m.
Warner vs. Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls vs. Oaks, 7 p.m.
Porter at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Midway vs. Gans, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY TOURNAMENT: Okay vs. Westville, 11 a.m.; vs. Hulbert, 12 p.m.; vs. Summit Christian, 3 p.m.
