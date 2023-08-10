BASEBALL
DALE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT: Oktaha pushed across eight runs in the third inning to help it to a 12-2 win over Byng, Thursday. Dylan Walden and Maddox Edwards were the driving force for the Tigers (2-0) as both collected three hits. Edwards ended with three RBIs.
Kipton Christian earned the win on the mound allowing four hits and two earned runs. He also had two base hits.
FASTPITCH
MUSKOGEE 15-15, PUTNAM CITY WEST 0-0 — The Lady Roughers opened their year with back-to-back shutouts in a doubleheader on Thursday as both Kyra Rowland, in game one, and Jaliyah Simmons, in the nightcap, pitched no hitters. Shelby Morris, Rowland, Kambri Johnson, Jaye Barnoski, Simmons, Gabbi Davis and Jamiah Maxwell all collected one hit to lead Muskogee in the first game, as it jumped out 6-0 in the first inning.
The Lady Roughers (2-0) carried over the momentum and opened up a 10-0 lead after the first two innings of the nightcap. Barnoski led all batters going 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Simmons, Johnson and Morris all added two hits and combined for six RBIs.
WAGONER 14, INOLA 0 — Wagoner scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to push its lead to 8-0 and cruise to the win. Zoie Griffin gave up one hit and registered 11 strikeouts as she got the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs (2-0). Jaziah Pierce powered Wagoner’s bats as she finished with four RBIs on two hits. Jayln Fourkiller, Camaya Renshaw and Adryen Cocker all finished with three hits. Kiwi Birdtail added two hits.
HASKELL 5, FORT GIBSON 3 — RayLin Morgan did it all on the day as she led Haskell to its first win. Morgan, who registered the win, surrendered five hits and three runs (two earned) and struck out seven batters. At the plate she led the Lady Haymakers finishing 3-for-3. Audrey Turknett recorded the save. Kaiah Austin took the loss for Fort Gibson giving up four runs on eight hits. Alyria Smith led the Lady Tigers (1-2) with two hits and Emma Spears produced two RBIs.
POTEAU 7-13, CHECOTAH 1-0 — The bats were not the Lady Wildcats’ friend Thursday in a doubleheader loss. Aurora Madewell provided the only spark for Checotah on the day with a seventh-inning home run in the first game. Shaelynn Casey absorbed the loss in the circle going six innings and surrendering all seven runs on eight hits. In the nightcap, Hailey Prince saddles with the loss going 4-1/3 innings and giving up nine runs on five hits. Layna Vandiver, Prince and Maci Britt all recorded one hit for Checotah (1-3).
WARRIORETTE FASTPITCH CLASSIC : Porter scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and pick up a 3-1 win over host Indianola. Addy Criner got the win as she went four innings and gave up just three hits. Izzy Houston and Courtney Dickey led the Lady Pirates (2-0) with two hits apiece.
GORE FASTPITCH TOURNAMENT AT OKTAHA: Eufaula picked up two wins on day one of tournament play. The Lady Ironheads opened with a 10-0 win over Okmulgee as they scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning to take firm control, Avery Williams registered the win allowing one hit with eight strikeouts. Abby Box led the way at the plate with two hits and an RBI while Kate Pippenger and Rayleigh Peterson had two RBIs apiece.
Eufaula (4-0) followed up with a 1-0 win over the Oktaha JV. Williams again recorded the win and struck out four batters. She also had the lone run for the Lady Ironheads as Pippenger, who finished 2-for-2, brought Williams in to score. Eufaula is in the Championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
BRAGGS 3, CANADIAN 2 — It took five sets, but Braggs was finally able to get the season-opening win thanks in part to the play of McKenzie Timmons, Mati Clark and Zoey Hall. After losing the opening set, 25-9, the Lady Wildcats regrouped and took sets two and three, 25-18 and 25-16, respectively. Canadian forced the tie breaker as it won set four, 25-20. Braggs ended the night taking the final set, 15-11.
MUSKOGEE 3, EDISON PREP 2 — The Lady Roughers got their first win of the year in a back-and-forth contest. Muskogee and Edison split the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-22, respectively. The Lady Roughers took set three, 25-23 and the Lady Eagles forced a fifth set by winning the fourth, 25-21. Muskogee (1-1) took the final set, 15-12. Raegan Essex led with 22 kills followed by Alexis Rodriguez with nine kills and Sarah Scheihing with eight. Khloie Doughty finished with 31 digs while Ellie Ficklin had 43 assists and Kensington Moore had three Aces.
CLAREMORE 3, WAGONER 0 — Claremore swept Wagoner (0-1) in three sets, 25-12, 25-14 and 25-14.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
DALE INVITATIONAL: Oktaha vs Tushka-Latta winner, 6 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Checotah at Dewar, 4:30 p.m.
GORE FASTPITCH TOURNAMENT : Gore vs. Sallisaw, 10 a.m.; Stilwell vs. Webbers Falls, 11:30 a.m.; Gore-Sallisaw winner vs. Stilwell vs. Webbers Falls winner, 1 p.m.; Gore-Sallisaw loser vs. Stilwell vs. Webbers Falls loser, 2:30 p.m.
WARRIORETTE FASTPITCH CLASSIC : Porter vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m.
WILBURTON FESTIVAL : Oktaha vs. Red Oak, 2 p.m.; Antlers vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m.
HASKELL FESTIVAL : Fort Gibson vs. Kansas, 10 a.m.; vs. Coweta, 1 p.m.; Haskell vs. Union, 2:30 p.m.; Wagoner vs. Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.; vs. Haskell 7 p.m.
BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT : Hilldale vs. Claremore, 10 a.m.; vs. Jenks, 11:40 a.m.; vs. Moore, 5:20 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH TOURNAMENT — Okay vs. Berryhill, 9 a.m. Westville vs. Wagoner, 10:10 a.m.; Okay vs. Wagoner, 12:30 p.m.; Wagoner vs. Berryhill, 1:40 p.m.; Okay vs. Westville, 2:50 p.m.
