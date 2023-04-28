COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE 7, SEMINOLE STATE 5 — Despite allowing three runs in the second inning, Connors State College defeated Seminole State College on Thursday. The Cowboys pulled away for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Brady Cerkownyk doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, while Andres Matias, Rody Garcia and Garrett Standifer all drew walks, each scoring a run. Luke Rolland toed the rubber for CSC and surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings, striking out seven. Luca Boscarino, Tanner Almond and Cerkownyk, who had a sixth inning home run, all finished with two hits to lead Connors State (46-5, 20-2).
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
TAHLEQUAH 2, MUSKOGEE 1 — Muskogee scored the first run of the game in the first inning but surrendered two runs to Tahlequah in the second for the final tally. Ben Fullbright was 1-for-2 for the Roughers (11-18, 2-12 District 6A-4).
All Bi-District Games have been moved to Friday due to weather conditions.
SLOW PITCH
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT CHOCTAW — No. 14 Muskogee opened regional play with a 17-13 decision over Norman in game one. The Lady Roughers took the lead for good with eight runs in the third inning as Jaye Barnoski tripled, scoring three runs, Kambri Johnson singled, scoring one run, Jaliyah Simmons homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Lariah Stewart hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, and Reagan Rodriguez doubled scoring one run. Barnoski and Rodriguez each managed three hits to lead Muskogee. No. 5 Choctaw handed Muskogee a 17-0 loss in game three, scoring 12 runs in the third inning to close out the game. Feather Johnson had the only hit for the Lady Roughers. Choctaw defeated Muskogee, 21-3 to eliminate the Lady Roughers in the nightcap. Muskogee was already down 21-0 going into the top of the third where it scored its only runs. Kambri Johnson was 2-for-2 with one RBI for Muskogee (19-16).
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
Baseball
Muskogee at Coweta, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Bi-district
CLASS 4A
Fort Gibson–Bye
At Sand Springs: Hilldale at Mannford, 11 a.m.
Broken Bow at Wagoner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Hugo at Eufaula, 3 p.m. / 5 p.m.
Checotah at Antlers, 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.
Regionals
CLASS A
At Sterling
Friday’s Games
G1: Wilson at Sterling, 11 a.m.
G2: Porter vs. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 6:30 p.m. (loser eliminated).
Saturday’s Games
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 2 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
G7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6, if necessary, 3 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
CLASS 5A
at FireLake Shawnee
Friday’s Games
G1: Eufaula at North Rock Creek, 1 p.m.
G2: Muldrow vs. Perkins-Tryon, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 3:30 p.m., winner advances to State.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 4:45 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m., winner advances to State.
CLASS 4A
at Oktaha
Friday’s Games
G1: Oktaha vs. Howe, 1 p.m.
G2: Crescent vs. Stroud, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 3:30 p.m., winner advances to State.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 4:45 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m., winner advances to State.
CLASS 3A
at Ripley
Friday’s Games
G1: Fairland vs. Ripley, 1 p.m.
G2: Haskell vs. Hydro-Eakley, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 3:30 p.m., winner advances to State.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 4:45 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m., winner advances to State.
CONNORS STATE 7, SEMINOLE STATE 5 — Despite allowing three runs in the second inning, Connors State College defeated Seminole State College on Thursday. The Cowboys pulled away for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Brady Cerkownyk doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, while Andres Matias, Rody Garcia and Garrett Standifer all drew walks, each scoring a run. Luke Rolland toed the rubber for CSC and surrendered four runs on six hits over five innings, striking out seven. Luca Boscarino, Tanner Almond and Cerkownyk, who had a sixth inning home run, all finished with two hits to lead Connors State (46-5, 20-2).
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
TAHLEQUAH 2, MUSKOGEE 1 — Muskogee scored the first run of the game in the first inning but surrendered two runs to Tahlequah in the second for the final tally. Ben Fullbright was 1-for-2 for the Roughers (11-18, 2-12 District 6A-4).
All Bi-District Games have been moved to Friday due to weather conditions.
SLOW PITCH
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT CHOCTAW — No. 14 Muskogee opened regional play with a 17-13 decision over Norman in game one. The Lady Roughers took the lead for good with eight runs in the third inning as Jaye Barnoski tripled, scoring three runs, Kambri Johnson singled, scoring one run, Jaliyah Simmons homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Lariah Stewart hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, and Reagan Rodriguez doubled scoring one run. Barnoski and Rodriguez each managed three hits to lead Muskogee. No. 5 Choctaw handed Muskogee a 17-0 loss in game three, scoring 12 runs in the third inning to close out the game. Feather Johnson had the only hit for the Lady Roughers. Choctaw defeated Muskogee, 21-3 to eliminate the Lady Roughers in the nightcap. Muskogee was already down 21-0 going into the top of the third where it scored its only runs. Kambri Johnson was 2-for-2 with one RBI for Muskogee (19-16).
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
Baseball
Muskogee at Coweta, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Bi-district
CLASS 4A
Fort Gibson–Bye
At Sand Springs: Hilldale at Mannford, 11 a.m.
Broken Bow at Wagoner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Hugo at Eufaula, 3 p.m. / 5 p.m.
Checotah at Antlers, 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.
Regionals
CLASS A
At Sterling
Friday’s Games
G1: Wilson at Sterling, 11 a.m.
G2: Porter vs. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 6:30 p.m. (loser eliminated).
Saturday’s Games
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 2 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
G7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6, if necessary, 3 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
CLASS 5A
at FireLake Shawnee
Friday’s Games
G1: Eufaula at North Rock Creek, 1 p.m.
G2: Muldrow vs. Perkins-Tryon, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 3:30 p.m., winner advances to State.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 4:45 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m., winner advances to State.
CLASS 4A
at Oktaha
Friday’s Games
G1: Oktaha vs. Howe, 1 p.m.
G2: Crescent vs. Stroud, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 3:30 p.m., winner advances to State.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 4:45 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m., winner advances to State.
CLASS 3A
at Ripley
Friday’s Games
G1: Fairland vs. Ripley, 1 p.m.
G2: Haskell vs. Hydro-Eakley, 2:15 p.m.
G3: Winners G1, G2, 3:30 p.m., winner advances to State.
G4: Losers G1, G2, 4:45 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m., winner advances to State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.