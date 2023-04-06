COLLEGE BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE 11, EASTERN STATE COLLEGE 1 — Luca Boscarino wasted no opportunities at the plate on Thursday, driving in four on three hits to lead Connors State College. Luke Rolland took the win lasting seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 14. Elian Cuevas threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Connors State smacked three home runs on the day as Boscarino went deep in the first and second innings and Elijah Alexander had a long ball in the second inning as well. Connors State College (34-4) collected 14 hits on the day led by Tyson Fourkiller, who was 4-for-4. Boscarino, Blake Simpson, Alexander, and Brady Cerkownyk all collected multiple hits.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
COAL MINING CLASSIC At Hartshorne — Class 2A No. 18 Warner (9-4) advanced to Friday’s semifinal at Wilburton with a 6-5 win over Allen, Thursday as Justin Duke singled home the go ahead run in the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie. Jace Jackson finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Cole Mayfield drove in two runs. The Eagles play Thursday’s Red Oak-Wilburton winner at 6 p.m.
SALINA 9, OKTAHA 7 — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha fought back after falling down by five runs in the seventh inning but the comeback fell just short. Maddox Edwards took the loss for Oktaha as he allowed seven hits and six runs over four innings, striking out five. The Tigers tallied two home runs on the day as Brody Surmont went deep in the second and fourth innings.
Surmont and Dylan Walden both had three hits to lead Oktaha (11-3).
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — Porum (12-6) shutout Gans 10-0 as Braydon Catron gave up two hits and struck out 11 over four innings. The Panthers were led by Kyle Rock who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Porum followed that up with a 16-6 win over Webbers Falls in the semifinals. The game was tied at six in the bottom of the fourth inning when Porum reeled off 10 runs to capture the win and slot itself in Friday’s championship at 4 p.m. Catron and Gage Scarberry had one hit each for the Panthers. Maddux Shelby, Blaize Herriman and Denver Morgan collected one hit each for Webbers Falls.
Earlier, the Warriors (8-9) had defeated Keota 6-2 to make it to the semifinale. Shelby and Herriman both collected two hits. Webbers Falls plays for Third Place Friday at 2 p.m.
VIAN 7, EUFAULA 4 — The Ironheads dropped to 11-6 on the year.
CHECOTAH 1, HULBERT 0 — Checotah (1-13) got its first win of the season.
WAGONER 12, FORT GIBSON 6 — The bats were hot for both squads but it was the Bulldogs (6-1) who came away with the win thanks to Cody Wheeler who belted two home runs and drove in five runs. Cole Mahaney led Fort Gibson (13-5) with two hits and one RBI. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse added two RBIs along with Gannon Sherl.
MICKEY MANTLE CLASSIC — Grove took a 6-1 win over Class 2A No. 14 Haskell (7-3).
OOLOGAH FESTIVAL — Muskogee (6-12) finished with two wins on Thursday. The Roughers beat NOAH, 9-1 and then defeated Sunrise Christian Academy (KS), 15-0.
SLOWPITCH
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha won three out of four games on the opening day of the tournament. The Lady Tigers beat Sallisaw 12-0, defeated Class 5A No. 11 Muldrow 13-4, beat 5A No. 15 Eufaula 11-2 and lost to No. 1 Pocola, 9-8. Ava Scott was a combined 7-of-14 with eight RBIs, Hannah Focht 8-of-13 with six RBIs, Peyton Bryan 8-for-11 with seven RBIs and Brynn Surmont 6-for-10 with four RBIs to lead Oktaha (13-2).
Eufaula finished 2-2 on the day with wins over Dewar, 8-0 and 11-1 over Roland. The Lady Ironheads’ losses were to Henryetta, 10-2 and to Oktaha. Kate Pippenger, Kambri Williams and Gabby Noriega all finished with five total hits while Shyanne Madewll had six.
Checotah (1-13) lost to Spiro in a 11-2 decision.
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Class 6A No. 9 Pryor handed No. 12 Muskogee a 22-2 loss in game one as the Lady Roughers gave up 20 runs in the second inning. Jaliyah Simmons took the loss and went two and a third innings, allowing 18 runs on 14 hits. Shay Grissom threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Gabbi Davis, McKenzie Robbins, and Kambri Johnson each managed one hit to lead Muskogee. No. 15 Union defeated Muskogee in the nightcap 12-2. Lariah Stewart, Feather Johnson and Jaye Barnoskie all had two hits for the Lady Roughers (12-7).
SOCCER
FORT GIBSON 2, POTEAU 0 (B) — Simeon Adair and Rex Carr had one goal each as Fort Gibson (7-4, 3-0 4A-4) remained unblemished in district action. Nathan West and David Undaunted had one assist apiece.
WAGONER 8, MCLAIN 3 (B) — Ethan Muehlenweg had the hat trick as Wagoner (6-4, 2-0 4A-3) got a district win. Harley Baker and Logan Bloxsom had two goals each.
FORT GIBSON 4, POTEAU 0 (G) — Kenzie Snell had two goals while Addie Shaw and Lake Porterfield added one each as Fort Gibson notched another district win. The Lady Tigers (8-3, 3-0 District 4A-4) finished with 28 shots on goal.
WAGONER 10, MCLAIN 0 (G) — Katie Albright finished with four goals in leading Wagoner (5-4, 1-1 District 4A-3) to victory Thursday. Brooklyn Cox and Alyssa Langston added two goals each. Langston, Brooklyn and Haylee Cox all registered two assists while Albright had one.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 5, PORTER 0 (G) — Porter fell to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in District 3A-4.
HILLDALE 4, STILWELL 3 (G) — Aspyn Nunn had a hat trick to lead Hilldale (5-5, 2-1 4A-4) and Grace Nail added the final touch in the Lady Hornets’ district win. Hallie Foreman had five saves.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Porter at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Eufaula at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale at Checotah , 5 p.m.
Tahlequah at Wagoner , 5 p.m.
North Rock Creek at Hilldale , 5 p.m.
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT : At Gore: Seventh Place, 10 a.m.; Fifth Place, Third Place. Webbers Falls vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; Championship, Porum vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
COAL MINING CLASSIC: At Wilburton: Warner vs. Wilburton, 6 p.m.
MICKEY MANTLE CLASSIC : At Miami HS: Haskell vs. Cooter, 2:30 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
WETUMKA FESTIVAL : Porum vs. Indianola, 1 p.m.; Mulhall-Orlando vs. Porum, 5:40 p.m.; Porum vs. Allen, 6:50 p.m.
Haskell at Chelsea Festival, TBD
Webbers Falls at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Muskogee at Tahlequah, 6 / 8 p.m.
