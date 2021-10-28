Community Christian 13, Bethel 0
Del City 59, OKC U.S. Grant 7
Oklahoma Christian Academy 23, Watonga 22
Owasso 49, Moore 28
Piedmont 21, Eisenhower 12
Stillwater 50, Midwest City 0
Temple 48, Paoli 22
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 11:43 pm
age 28, resident of Muskogee, OK passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Alma Lambert Robertson-Pruitt 99, bookkeeper, died Monday, October 25, 2021. Teletype Operator in WWII in Women's Army Corps, stationed in Germany and France. Private family ceremony is planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
age 76, retired auto mechanic, of Muskogee, OK, transitioned in his home, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Memorial Service, Sunday, October 31st, 3:00 p.m. in the Precious Memories Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
age 52, Haskell, OK, passed on October 17th. Service Saturday, October 30th, 10:00 a.m., First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Visitation, Friday, October 29th, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Precious Memories Chapel, Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Alex Evitt, Jr., 68, U.S. Marine and a resident of Muskogee, left us Sunday. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.