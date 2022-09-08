Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 11:13 pm
Oaks 46
Porum 16
Moore 42
Norman 7
Lawton Ike 36
Altus 21
Locust Grove 22
Adair 0
Christian Heritage 19
OK Patriots 0
Copan 44
Foyil 32
Wetumka 45
Drumright 0
Buffalo 40
Beaver 0
Weleetka 46
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 8’
Wilson 40
Olive 8
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.