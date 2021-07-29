X ON THE SPOT — Muskogee grad Xavier Brown had his All-State moment Thursday, and had a nice going-out party at Jenks High School.
Brown came off the bench and had 10 points for the Large East team, which came up short in a shootout, 108-102 to the West. Brown, an All-Phoenix selection, moves on now, but not far away. The guard will head to Connors State to play for Cowboys coach Bill Muse. The Small East won the other game, 95-71.
WRAPPING IT UP OUT WEST — At Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Wagoner running back Braden Drake and defensive back Chase Nanni, Hilldale offensive lineman Jay Stroble, and Fort Gibson running back Deven Woodworth will represent the area. All three were All-Phoenix selections in 2020, with Drake earning MVP status. Drake replaces Wagoner defensive lineman Isaac Smith, who has reported to Texas Tech. Nanni was a late add.
