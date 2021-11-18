CONWAY, S.C. — Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson each scored 13 points and Oklahoma beat East Carolina 79-74 on Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Tristen Newton’s 3-pointer pulled the Pirates to 77-74 with 13 seconds left, their closest margin since the opening minute of the second half. Goldwire sealed it with two free throws.
Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill added 12 points apiece for Oklahoma (3-0). Elijah Harkless had 10 points. They combined for 17 of the Sooners’ 31 rebounds.
Gibson made three 3-pointers while five others made one apiece for the Sooners, who shot 52% (25 of 48) overall.
Groves opened the second half with a three-point play, sparking a 22-6 run that stretched the Sooners’ one-point halftime lead to 61-49, their largest advantage of the game. Harkless added seven points during the stretch.
Newton scored 18 points to lead East Carolina (3-1). Brandon Suggs added 14 points and Tremont Robinson-White had 12.
It was the first meeting between the teams, and Oklahoma’s first in the invitational.
Seminole 68,Connors 59
WARNER — In a battle of unbeatens, the Connors State Cowboys grabbed an early lead, but the Seminole State Trojans took over the lead in the first five minutes and led the rest of the way in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
“They just out-toughed us for 39 minutes. I thought we had gotten over the hump and were playing well but tonight is a wake-up call for us,” said a disappointed Cowboy coach Bill Muse.
The Trojans (9-0, 1-0) did a good job of boxing out Cowboys leading scorer Jahcoree Ealy who had only two field goals on the night but managed to tie for high-point honors with 16 points by going 12-of-13 from the free throw line. Freshman Xavier Glenn also made it into double figures with 13 points for Connors (8-1, 0-1) while Israel Hart led Seminole with 16 points. The Cowboys continue OCAC action next Monday on the road at Eastern.
Women: Connors 70, Seminole 68
Sophomore Zo Zekovic hit a point-blank shot with three seconds left in the game to give the Cowgirls their second straight nail-biting win in a row and even their record at 4-4 and start conference play off 1-0.
Connors led by six after three quarters, but the Belles grabbed a one-point lead with 6:30 to play. The lead changed hands a couple of times until Connors took the lead for good at 61-56 with three minutes to play and was able to use some clutch free throw shooting by Makayla Adams and a 3-pointer by Okay’s Shayni Green who finished with 14 points in the game.
“It’s good to get conference play started with a win,” said coach Jamie Fisher. “We had a good team effort tonight against an excellent Seminole team.”
Joining Green in double figures was Adams with 19 points and Mariah Jenkins with 11 while Amaya Gordon paced Seminole (5-2, 0-1) with 13 points. The Cowgirls will play at Eastern on Monday.
Women: Rogers St. 101, Bacone 32
CLAREMORE — One night after taking on Northeastern State in a 56-point loss, the Warriors (1-11) took on another NCAA Division II team from the Mid-America Athletic Conference and the result was similar. Jayla McIntosh led with 10 points for Bacone, which was 20.3 percent (12-of-59) from the field. It was 55-9 at the half.
Among Rogers totals, Fort Gibson ex Zoey Whiteley had 8 points off the bench.
