Men: Connors 92, Eastern 75
WILBURTON — Jahcoree Ealy had a hot second half, scoring 21 of his 29 points and steadied the Cowboys, who were up 40-26 at the half.
“I thought we played team basketball in the first half. We played hard, defended hard, then got a little sloppy defensively in the second half and were fortunate to get out of here with the win,” said CSC coach Bill Muse, his team now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in OCAC play.
Jarquavious Cain had 25 points, Jordan Tillmon had 18 and Gavin Harris 10.
Connors heads to Seminole on Monday.
Women:Eastern 89, Connors 74
WILBURTON — Cheyanne Crain had 26 points and Jasmyn Taylor added 20, but the Cowgirls struggled through most of three quarters, trailing by as many as 19 before getting as close as nine points.
“They got us pretty good on the transition game and hit open 3s,” Connors coach Jamie Fisher said.
The Cowgirls fell to 4-2 and 1-1. They’re scheduled to play Monday at Seminole, while the Seminole men are in COVID protocol.
Emporia State 86, NSU 75
EMPORIA, Kan. —The RiverHawks (4-11, 4-11 in MIAA) tied the program record with 15 made 3-pointers and shot 73 percent (8-of-11) in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold on. They had 11 turnovers and Emporia State (11-3, 11-3)scored 17 points off those miscues in going out to a 50-40 halftime advantage.
“It was a good team effort offensively and if we could have taken a little better care of the ball in the first half I think that could have changed the outcome,” NSU coach Fala Bullock said. “Everyone is working hard offensively to follow our game plan, we fell short on the defensive side.”
Cenia Hayes led NSU with 17 points, Zaria Collins had 14, Kiarra Brooks 12 and Morgan Lee 10. The women will be the lone RiverHawks at Washburn on Saturday due to COVID issues.
