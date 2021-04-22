Baseball
NEO 15, CONNORS 3 — The Cowboys gave up 14 runs between the second and fourth innings off Mozart Duarte, Landon McAllister and Jett Carver on Thursday in losing at Miami.
Peyton McDowall, Kaleb Glass and Tyson Fourkiller all had two hits each. Fourkiller and Glass singled home runs in the first for an early 2-0 lead.
Connors (27-15) will host NEO on Saturday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Softball
CONNORS STATE 5-9, ROSE STATE 4-7 — A pair of grand slams helped give Connors (13-18) a home sweep Thursday.
Katie Medlin’s grand slam walk-off home run rallied the Cowboys in a five-run seventh in game one. There was one out with the former Hulbert player launched her shot. She finished 2-for-3.
In the second game, Makenna Murdock had one early that kept Connors in the game at 4-4 until Kyzia Whisenhunt’s three-run blast and a solo shot by Medlin made it 8-4 in the second. Connors would never trail.
Golf
NSU FOURTH — Northeastern State will have a tall task Friday to win their fifth consecutive MIAA Women’s Golf Championship. They are in fourth place, shooting 629 (319-310), and are 17 strokes back of Central Oklahoma.
Aitana Hernandez paces the RiverHawks and is tied for sixth place, carding a 155 (77-78). Nina Lee is two strokes back (79-78) tied for 11th overall.
Central Oklahoma shot a 302 in the opening round and maintained its lead over the field of 11 teams. The Bronchos hold an 11 stroke lead over Rogers State.
Kaylee Petersen is tied for 13th overall with a 158 (82-76). Kelly Swanson turned in a 159 (81-78) and is tied for 15th place.
Yasmin Hang placed 37th and scored a 170 (86-84).
Mariana Flores of Rogers State shot 145 (72-73) for the lead. Among the field, Hilldale grad Kenzie Kirkhart shot 176 (85-91) for Missouri Southern.
The RiverHawks will close out the tournament Friday, starting at 8:50 a.m. on the front nine.
BASEBALL
Thursday’s Games
NEO 15, Connors 3
Friday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
NEO at Connors (2), 1 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
NSU at Emporia St. (2), 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at OU, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Connors 5-9, Rose State 4-7
Friday’s Games
NSU at Nebraska-Kearney (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at Oklahoma (2), 1 p.m.
NSU at Fort Hays St. (2), noon
Sunday’s Games
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.