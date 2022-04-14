TIGER-ZEBRA SHOOTOUT — Fort Gibson was 2-0 on day one and Hilldale lost its only contest.
At Pryor, a three-run fifth brought the Tigers back in a 3-2 win over Grove. Hunter Branch singled in a run, Jaiden Graves doubled in the tying run and Grant Edwards singled home Graves with the go-ahead run. Fort Gibson had just four hits. Cole Mahaney allowed two over seven to get the win, striking out 10.
The Tigers went on to beat Shawnee, 8-3, and are 17-5 on the year. Wyatt Pierce scattered six hits over seven innings and got the win. Branch and Graves drove in two runs each. The Tigers struck for four in the first and never trailed.
At Claremore, Sapulpa rallied to beat Hilldale 3-2 with two runs runs in the bottom of the seventh off Chad Parks. For Hilldale, Cole Leach singled in Mason Pickering in the third to tie the game at 1, and Pickering singled home Evan Smith in the fourth. Austin Fletcher allowed two hits over six innings, striking out nine, but reached 117 pitches, three under the limit. He walked five. The Hornets, with just a single game Thursday, are 16-8.
Warner (11-7) lost 6-5 to Morris, thanks to a six-run third to trail 6-2. Narrowing it to three runs, Kolton Lusk doubled in Jace Jackson who started the seventh with a single, Cole Mayfield singled in Lusk, but the rally was snuffed with the winning run at first. Jackson was 3-for-4, Landon Swallow and Mayfield were both 2-for-4.
Gore, which had won nine straight including their conference tournament over the weekend, lost 12-3 to Kellyville, which scored nine unanswered to break a 3-3 tie after four complete. Garrett Douthit’s two-run single tied it in the fourth. Ben Kirkpatrick had two hits. The Pirates are 14-6.
Haskell has a game later in the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.