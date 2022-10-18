THURSDAY’S PREP FOOTBALL GAMES
Ada at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Ada 5-2, 3-1 4A-4; Fort Gibson 0-7, 0-4.
Last week: Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27; Ada 55, Stilwell 0.
First meeting.
Tigers are playing for pride at this point — and a win. Last week marked the first time since 2010 a Tiger team has given up 50-plus points in back to back games. Fort Gibson is 3-7 in its last 10 home games.
Porter at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-4, 0-3 A-8; Canadian 0-7, 0-4.
Last week: Porter did not play. Haskell 47, Canadian 14.
Last meeting: Porter 41, Canadian 14 (2021).
Series record: Porter leads, 2-0.
Third straight road game for the Pirates, who need a win to remain in playoff contention Porter averaged 29 points in its first four games but have combined for a total of 14 in its last two.
Porum at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 3-4, 0-2 B-5; Webbers Falls 5-2, 1-1.
Last week: Dewar 56, Porum 6; Webbers won by forfeit over Midway.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 48, Porum 0 (2021).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 19-14.
Webbers Falls has won the last two meetings after dropping the previous four. Still early in a five-game district race but a loss would severely dent Porum’s playoff map. A win helps the Warriors in that regard.
FRIDAY QUICK LOOK
Muskogee at Tulsa Washington, 7 p.m.
The unbeaten Roughers (7-0, 4-0) can clinch a first-round bye with a win and clear the course for a district title showdown in its first year in Rougher Village against Stillwater in week 10.
Broken Bow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
A win could thrust the Hornets (5-2, 3-1) back into the title picture. A loss drops them likely behind Broken Bow, Poteau and for now, Ada, who finishes with Broken Bow and Poteau. A loss also would put a major dent in Hilldale’s hopes for a home playoff game and on a course for a potential rematch with Wagoner in the first round.
Checotah at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Checotah (3-5, 1-3) needs this win. The Wildcats are off next week and finish with Stigler.
Tulsa McLain at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Bigger game at Miami is two weeks away for Wagoner (4-3, 3-1), but McClain (3-4, 2-2) could be sticky. This was a game that was originally to be at McLain before the shooting at its game two weeks ago forced some schedule scrambles.
Haskell at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Haskell (4-3, 2-1 A-8) must win to keep within range of a title. They have Gore next week and Panama to close.
Panama at Gore, 7 p.m.
Gore (7-0, 3-0 A-8) hosts Panama (5-2, 3-0) in a game that has title implications written all over it as the matchup represents the last of the unbeatens. But the Pirates would need to take out Haskell next week as well.
Caddo at Midway, 7 p.m.
Midway’s main goal now is just to play ball. The Chargers (3-4, 0-2 B-5) forfeited last week to Webbers Falls because of a lack of necessary players. They have nine now for eight-man ball. But a win has them in the playoff hunt.
Prague at Warner, 7 p.m.
The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) could put themselves in position for a home playoff game by defeating Prague and Rafe Watkins, who spent one season at Warner last year. Watkins’ crew is tied for first with Vian in 2A-5.
Valliant at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
The Ironheads (7-1, 5-0 2A-6) have this one then finish with games against Hugo on the road and Idabel at home, its two closest teams in the standings and games which will decide the 2A-6 top three.
