Tahlequah at 6A No. 3 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org, NFHS Network; YurView Cox
Records: Tahlequah 2-4, 1-2 6AII-1; Muskogee 6-0, 3-0.
Roughers seeking first 7-0 start since 1980. Muskogee has scored 60+ points in consecutive games for the first time since 2016. Highest AP ranking for a Rougher team since 2019.
Hilldale at Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Hilldale 4-2, 2-1 4A-4; Sallisaw 0-6, 0-3.
Hilldale has won five of the last six meetings. Hilldale is 8-2 in its last ten road games.
Fort Gibson at Madill
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Fort Gibson 0-6, 0-3 4A-4; Madill 2-4, 0-3.
Tigers scored a season high 33 points last week. Fort Gibson is 0-6 for the first time since 2007.
Cleveland at 4A No. 8 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Cleveland 0-6, 0-3 4A-3; Wagoner 3-3, 2-1.
Wagoner has won the last nine meetings. Wagoner has outscored Cleveland by an average of 50-8 in its last four meetings.
Locust Grove at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Locust Grove 1-5, 0-2 3A-3; Checotah 2-5, 0-3.
Only second home game for the Wildcats this season. Checotah is giving up 41.3 points per game, the third most in Class 3A.
Warner at Keys
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: Billy Country 96.3 FM, AM 1350 in Tahlequah & 93.3
Records: Warner 5-1, 2-1 2A-5; Keys 0-6, 0-3.
Warner has won six straight road games. The 30 points given up last week were the most in an Eagle victory since a 44-36 win over Pocola in 2017.
Antlers at 2A No. 5 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Antlers 2-4, 1-2 2A-6; Eufaula 5-1, 3-0.
Eufaula is fourth in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 46.3 points.
Central Sallisaw at A No. 1 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network, Bravado Wireless
Records: Central 4-2, 2-1 A-8; Gore 6-0, 2-0.
Gore has won 31 straight regular season games. This week’s No. 1 ranking is the first ever for a Gore team.
Canadian at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Canadian 0-6, 0-3; Haskell 3-3, 1-1.
Haskell is 3-1 at home this season.
Webbers Falls at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers 4-2, 0-1 B-5; Midway 3-3, 0-1.
Midway has won the last four meetings. Midway was shutout for the first time in 39 games last week.
Porum at B No. 4 Dewar
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 3-3, 0-1 B-5; Dewar 5-0, 1-0.
Dewar has won the last eight meetings.
