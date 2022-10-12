MHS

Muskogee’s Brandon Tolbert, left, and Deyonn Bowler, right, converge as Martell Bolden comes up with the football against U.S. Grant last week in Oklahoma City.  The unbeaten Roughers host Tahlequah tonight on Hall of Fame Night at Rougher Village.

 SHANE KEETER/Special to the Phoenix
Tahlequah at 6A No. 3 Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org, NFHS Network; YurView Cox

Records: Tahlequah 2-4, 1-2 6AII-1; Muskogee 6-0, 3-0.

Roughers seeking first 7-0 start since 1980. Muskogee has scored 60+ points in consecutive games for the first time since 2016. Highest AP ranking for a Rougher team since 2019.

 

Hilldale at Sallisaw

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube

Records: Hilldale 4-2, 2-1 4A-4; Sallisaw 0-6, 0-3.

Hilldale has won five of the last six meetings. Hilldale is 8-2 in its last ten road games.

 

Fort Gibson at Madill

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Fort Gibson 0-6, 0-3 4A-4; Madill 2-4, 0-3.

Tigers scored a season high 33 points last week. Fort Gibson is 0-6 for the first time since 2007.

 

Cleveland at 4A No. 8 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Cleveland 0-6, 0-3 4A-3; Wagoner 3-3, 2-1.

Wagoner has won the last nine meetings. Wagoner has outscored Cleveland by an average of 50-8 in its last four meetings.

 

Locust Grove at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Locust Grove 1-5, 0-2 3A-3; Checotah 2-5, 0-3.

Only second home game for the Wildcats this season. Checotah is giving up 41.3 points per game, the third most in Class 3A.

 

Warner at Keys

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: Billy Country 96.3 FM, AM 1350 in Tahlequah & 93.3

Records: Warner 5-1, 2-1 2A-5; Keys 0-6, 0-3.

Warner has won six straight road games. The 30 points given up last week were the most in an Eagle victory since a 44-36 win over Pocola in 2017.

 

Antlers at 2A No. 5 Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Antlers 2-4, 1-2 2A-6; Eufaula 5-1, 3-0.

Eufaula is fourth in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 46.3 points.

 

Central Sallisaw at A No. 1 Gore

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: NFHS Network, Bravado Wireless

Records: Central 4-2, 2-1 A-8; Gore 6-0, 2-0.

Gore has won 31 straight regular season games. This week’s No. 1 ranking is the first ever for a Gore team.

 

Canadian at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Canadian 0-6, 0-3; Haskell 3-3, 1-1.

Haskell is 3-1 at home this season.

 

Webbers Falls at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers 4-2, 0-1 B-5; Midway 3-3, 0-1.

Midway has won the last four meetings. Midway was shutout for the first time in 39 games last week.

 

Porum at B No. 4 Dewar

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porum 3-3, 0-1 B-5; Dewar 5-0, 1-0.

Dewar has won the last eight meetings.

