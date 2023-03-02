Eufaula’s Allie Anderson sank three free throws in the final 1:05 as the Ironheads held on to defeat Lindsay 44-40 in Class 3A Area III tournament Thursday at Ada.

Anderson finished with 24 points. Eufaula (16-9)  will play a consolation semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Leading 11-9 after one, Eufaula survived a couple of mid-game dry spells. Both teams had just one basket for over four minutes until Allie Anderson’s bucket and 1 with 3:19 to go made it a 16-11 game, the biggest lead at the time.

In the third, Eufaula gave up the lead at 20-19 on Madi McGowan’s free throws with 6:27 to play. Shyanne Madewell tied it again on free throws with 3:30 left,Anderson nailed a 3 on a turnover and McLish had a putback to make it 26-21. Johna Bumgarner’s layup made it 31-24 at the buzzer.

 

Boys:

Warner 38, Cashion 35

In a game where both teams had some shooting issues, the Eagles (14-13) moved on in the Class 2A Area III tournament. Jaxson Cash, Julian Hensley and Blake Ellis got free throws down the stretch after Warner saw a 32-22 lead evaporate to 32-30.

Cashion had its problems early, going nearly nine minutes without a field goal and trailing 6-1 over that point.

Cash finished with 12 as did Ellis. Cash was 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth. Warner moves on to a 3 p.m. consolation semifinal on Friday.

 

Newcastle 59, Hilldale 47

Hilldale was outscored 9-1 late in the second to go down 35-26 at the half, and got within a possession again in the third, but saw its season end in the Class 4A Area II tournament. The Hornets finished 12-15.  Jax Kerr had a game-high 23 points for the Hornets and Cole Leach had 10.

 

Oktaha 55, Minco 50 

Preston Holmes gave Oktaha (21-8) the lead with 29.6 left and the Tigers survived a back-and-forth second-half battle in the Class 2A Area II tournament.

Holmes had 16 of his 25 points in the second half.

 

 

BASKETBALL GLANCE

State

Class A

Boys

Wednesday

Okay 58, Texhoma 40

Friday

Okay vs. Rattan, 4:30 p.m., OKC Fairgrounds

 

Area round

CLASS 4A AREA IV

At Noble

Girls

Thursday

Kingfisher 48, Sallisaw 42

Oologah vs. Anadarko 

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.

Fort Gibson vs. Inola, (winner to state), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation winner from Friday vs. Fort Gibson-Inola loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

 

CLASS 4A  AREA II

At Stroud

Boys

Thursday

Newcastle 59, Hilldale 47

McLain vs. Victory Christian 

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 3 p.m.

Ada vs. Douglass, (winner to state), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation winner from Friday vs. Ada-Douglass loser, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Girls

Thursday

Locust Grove 73, Ada 58

Harrah vs Harding Charter, 6 p.m.

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.

Wagoner vs Lincoln Christian (winner to state), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation winner from Friday vs. Wagoner-Lincoln Christian loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

 

CLASS 3A AREA III

At Ada

Girls

Thursday

Eufaula  44, Lindsay 40

Roland vs. Marlow 

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.

Idabel vs. Kingston, (winner advances to state), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation winner from Friday vs. Idabel-Kingston loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

 

CLASS 2A AREA II

At Seminole

Boys

Thursday

Oktaha 55, Minco 50

Walters vs. Hulbert 

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian vs. Wister (winner to state), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Friday consolation winner vs.  Oklahoma Christian-Wister loser, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)

Girls

Thursday

Minco 59, Sal. Central 55, OT

Oktaha vs. Walters

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.

Amber-Pocasset vs. Howe, (winner to state). 6 p.m.

Saturday

Friday’s consolation winner vs. Amber-Howe loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

 

CLASS 2A AREA III

At Cleveland

Boys

Thursday

Warner 38, Cashion 35

Christian Heritage vs. Fairland 

Friday

Thursday’s Winners, 3 p.m.

Dale vs. Colcord, (winner to state), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Friday consolation winner vs. Dale-Colcord loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

Girls

Thursday

Cashion 47, Chouteau 36

Wewoka vs. Fairland 

Friday

Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.

Warner vs. Dale  (winner to state), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Friday’s consolation winner vs. Warner-Dale loser,  6 p.m. (winner to state)

