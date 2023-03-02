Eufaula’s Allie Anderson sank three free throws in the final 1:05 as the Ironheads held on to defeat Lindsay 44-40 in Class 3A Area III tournament Thursday at Ada.
Anderson finished with 24 points. Eufaula (16-9) will play a consolation semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Leading 11-9 after one, Eufaula survived a couple of mid-game dry spells. Both teams had just one basket for over four minutes until Allie Anderson’s bucket and 1 with 3:19 to go made it a 16-11 game, the biggest lead at the time.
In the third, Eufaula gave up the lead at 20-19 on Madi McGowan’s free throws with 6:27 to play. Shyanne Madewell tied it again on free throws with 3:30 left,Anderson nailed a 3 on a turnover and McLish had a putback to make it 26-21. Johna Bumgarner’s layup made it 31-24 at the buzzer.
Boys:
Warner 38, Cashion 35
In a game where both teams had some shooting issues, the Eagles (14-13) moved on in the Class 2A Area III tournament. Jaxson Cash, Julian Hensley and Blake Ellis got free throws down the stretch after Warner saw a 32-22 lead evaporate to 32-30.
Cashion had its problems early, going nearly nine minutes without a field goal and trailing 6-1 over that point.
Cash finished with 12 as did Ellis. Cash was 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth. Warner moves on to a 3 p.m. consolation semifinal on Friday.
Newcastle 59, Hilldale 47
Hilldale was outscored 9-1 late in the second to go down 35-26 at the half, and got within a possession again in the third, but saw its season end in the Class 4A Area II tournament. The Hornets finished 12-15. Jax Kerr had a game-high 23 points for the Hornets and Cole Leach had 10.
Oktaha 55, Minco 50
Preston Holmes gave Oktaha (21-8) the lead with 29.6 left and the Tigers survived a back-and-forth second-half battle in the Class 2A Area II tournament.
Holmes had 16 of his 25 points in the second half.
BASKETBALL GLANCE
State
Class A
Boys
Wednesday
Okay 58, Texhoma 40
Friday
Okay vs. Rattan, 4:30 p.m., OKC Fairgrounds
Area round
CLASS 4A AREA IV
At Noble
Girls
Thursday
Kingfisher 48, Sallisaw 42
Oologah vs. Anadarko
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson vs. Inola, (winner to state), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation winner from Friday vs. Fort Gibson-Inola loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
CLASS 4A AREA II
At Stroud
Boys
Thursday
Newcastle 59, Hilldale 47
McLain vs. Victory Christian
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 3 p.m.
Ada vs. Douglass, (winner to state), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation winner from Friday vs. Ada-Douglass loser, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)
Girls
Thursday
Locust Grove 73, Ada 58
Harrah vs Harding Charter, 6 p.m.
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.
Wagoner vs Lincoln Christian (winner to state), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation winner from Friday vs. Wagoner-Lincoln Christian loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
CLASS 3A AREA III
At Ada
Girls
Thursday
Eufaula 44, Lindsay 40
Roland vs. Marlow
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.
Idabel vs. Kingston, (winner advances to state), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation winner from Friday vs. Idabel-Kingston loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
CLASS 2A AREA II
At Seminole
Boys
Thursday
Oktaha 55, Minco 50
Walters vs. Hulbert
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma Christian vs. Wister (winner to state), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Friday consolation winner vs. Oklahoma Christian-Wister loser, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state)
Girls
Thursday
Minco 59, Sal. Central 55, OT
Oktaha vs. Walters
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.
Amber-Pocasset vs. Howe, (winner to state). 6 p.m.
Saturday
Friday’s consolation winner vs. Amber-Howe loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
CLASS 2A AREA III
At Cleveland
Boys
Thursday
Warner 38, Cashion 35
Christian Heritage vs. Fairland
Friday
Thursday’s Winners, 3 p.m.
Dale vs. Colcord, (winner to state), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Friday consolation winner vs. Dale-Colcord loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
Girls
Thursday
Cashion 47, Chouteau 36
Wewoka vs. Fairland
Friday
Thursday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.
Warner vs. Dale (winner to state), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Friday’s consolation winner vs. Warner-Dale loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
