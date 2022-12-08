Boys basketball
OKEMAH TOURNAMENT: HILLDALE 61, BRISTOW 19 — Jax Kerr had 23 points after just two in the first quarter. and Cole Leach had 11 for the Hornets, now 3-0 under Gary Hendrix. Kerr had 10 in the second where Hilldale increased a 7-2 lead to 32-12 at the half. Bristow was held to just eight field goals. The Hornets play North Rock Creek at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT, HASKELL — Wagoner beat Chouteau 59-42 after taking a 29-18 lead into halftime in its season opener. Jashawn Davison had 21 points for the Bulldogs and Dante Swanson Jr. had 13. Haskell lost to Morris 67-41 despite a game-high 23 points out of Brannon Westmoreland. Dylan Ozinga had 8. Checotah beat Bixby JV 62-49 and Keys took down Wright Christian 48-30. Wagoner plays Morris and Keys takes on Checotah in semifinal action.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT — Okay’s Diezel Davis scored a game-high 30 points including a school-record 10 3-pointers as the Mustangs (3-0) blitzed Sperry 88-41 to move into Friday’s semifinals. Bryson Parnell had 15 points, Chase Clark had 12 and Duckee Swimmer had 12. Okay shut Sperry out in the third quarter to lead 66-21.
Warner lost to Preston 45-32. The Eagles trailed 21-15 at the half but were outscored 19-8 in the third. Jace Jackson led the Eagles (1-2) with 12 points.
INDIANOLA CLASSIC — Preston Holmes had all 19 of his points in three quarters as Oktaha pounded Cameron 81-34 in a first-round game. Grant Edwards had 15 points. Alfred Taylor had 8. The Tigers led 62-22 going to the fourth.
PORUM INVITATIONAL— Kinta jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and beat Porter 51-34. Logan Crain with 16 and Mason Plunk with 15 had all but three of Porter’s points. The Pirates will play for third on Saturday.
ARKOMA BATTLE OF THE BORDERS — Braggs defeated Arkoma 59-56 behind Tayten Chapa’s seven 3s and 23 points. Austin Rowan had 10 points. Braggs (4-2) will play Mulberry (Ark.) for third place on Friday.
Girls basketball
OKEMAH TOURNAMENT: WEWOKA 54, HILLDALE 50 — A sluggish first half had Hilldale down 28-19 and their second-half rally fell short, dropping the Lady Hornets to 1-1.
Maci Scott had 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second half. Ashtyn Warford had 11 points and Macie Mackey 8. Hilldale will play at 10 a.m. Friday against Newcastle, which lost to Bristow 50-49 in another first-round game.
JERRY OQUIN INOLA TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson was hit inside and outside in a first-quarter flurry that got them down 17-2 and there would be no catch-up as the Lady Tigers (1-1) suffered their first loss of the year in the Inola semifinals, 45-32 to the tourney hosts. The Lady Tigers struggled hitting just three field goals in the first half and trailed 23-7 at the half. Laynee Stanley had 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers, who will play for third place on Saturday.
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT, HASKELL — Wagoner rolled to a season-opening win, 71-21 over the Jenks JV, leading 45-9 at the half. Graci Burckhartzmeyer led three Lady Bulldogs in double figures with 17. Ellee Bryant had 16 and Gracy Shieldnight had 15. Checotah beat Haskell 49-44 behind Aiyanna Brewer’s 14 points. Jazlyn Atkins had 9. The Ladycats held Haskell to four free throws in the first quarter in leading 13-4. Lynzi Kelley led all scorers with 20 points and Saylor Brown had 11.
PORUM INVITATIONAL — Courtney Pease had nine of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter as Porum (4-0) reached a double-digit lead at 37-27 and went on to beat Canadian 45-32 to reach Saturday’s championship game against Panama. Leia Johnson had 8 points.
HENRYETTA WILSON TOURNAMENT — Anistyn Garner had five 3s in her game-high 23 points as Webbers Falls advanced to Saturday’s championship game with a 45-36 win over Maud. Garner had all her points in three quarters as Webbers led 39-23 en route to a 4-0 start.
INDIANOLA CLASSIC — Oktaha ran away from Lakewood Christian 99-27. No other information was available. The Lady Tigers move into Friday’s semifinals with the win.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT — Warner led 33-8 at the half and went on to beat Okmulgee 62-26. Harlee Chesser and Jordan Jackson each had 17. Jackson had five 3s among her totals. Alexis Fowler had 8 points. It was the third straight lopsided win to start the year for the Lady Eagles, who move into Friday’s semifinals.
Kiefer beat Okay 63-20 as Okay fell to 1-2, falling behind 12-2 through one quarter. Alex Collins’ 8 points was high for the Lady Mustangs.
ARKOMA BATTLE OF THE BORDERS — Braggs lost to Union Christian Academy (Ark.) 48-34 to finish play in the tournament and dropped to 1-5. Zoey Hall had 20 points including five 3s. Katelyn Chandler had 12 points.
— Staff
— Staff
