Quinton 52, Porum 6
Seth Brown’s quarterback keeper late in the second quarter put the Panthers on the board, but a kickoff return on the subsequent play capped the scoring. Porum (3-6, 0-4 B-5) is scheduled to finish the season at Midway next week.
Thursday’s state scores
Quinton 52, Porum 6
Bixby 64, Moore 7
Regent Prep 51, Olive 0
Graham-Dustin 15, Fox 0
Weleetka 15, Strother 0
Jones 43, Kellyville 14
Community Christian 48, Crooked Oak 6
Rejoice Christian 70, Caney Valley 6
Buffalo 34, Medford 6
Perry 35, Chisholm 22
Ryan 52, Grandfield 26
Hollis 36, Shattuck 8
Chickasha 50, Mustang JV 36
Collinsville 42, Edison 21
Elgin 20, Lawton MacArthur 13
Southeast 62, Shawnee 6
Mount St. Mary 34, Medford 26
Fairland 44, Afton 15
Friday’s Games
Dewar 15, Midway 0 (fft.)
