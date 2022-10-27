Quinton 52, Porum 6

 Seth Brown’s quarterback keeper late in the second quarter put the Panthers on the board, but a kickoff return on the subsequent play capped the scoring. Porum (3-6, 0-4 B-5)  is scheduled to finish the season at Midway next week.

Thursday’s state scores

Bixby 64, Moore 7

Regent Prep 51, Olive 0

Graham-Dustin 15, Fox 0

Weleetka 15, Strother 0

Jones 43, Kellyville 14

Community Christian 48, Crooked Oak 6

Rejoice Christian 70, Caney Valley 6

Buffalo 34, Medford 6

Perry 35, Chisholm 22

Ryan 52, Grandfield 26

Hollis 36, Shattuck 8

Chickasha 50, Mustang JV 36

Collinsville 42, Edison 21

Elgin 20, Lawton MacArthur 13

Southeast 62, Shawnee 6

Mount St. Mary 34, Medford 26

Fairland 44, Afton 15

Friday’s Games

Dewar 15, Midway 0 (fft.)

