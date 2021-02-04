Girls basketball
MUSKOGEE 55, BROKEN ARROW 47 — Dezaray Burton had 13 points, one of three Lady Roughers in double figures, and Muskogee (7-8) got a quick start to lead 14-9 and went on to defeat the Lady Tigers (6-9) in Broken Arrow in a girls-only night.
Joycelynn Haley had 10 points and Jada Hytche 10. Jakayla Swanson was right behind with 9.
BA’s Kelsey Duffey had 15 points but Muskogee, up 38-32 going in, held off despite her charge in the fourth, scoring nine points in the period.
It’s the first of three games in three days for the Lady Roughers, as they return home for a pair, first against Sapulpa on Friday then Tulsa Washington at home Saturday. The boys will join them on both dates.
WAGONER 59, TULSA CENTRAL 43 — Wagoner (6-9) was tied 39-39 through three quarters, but Marlee Medlin had eight points in the fourth en route to a season-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.
WEBBERS FALLS 85, WATTS 18 — Rolling out to a 23-2 advantage through one quarter, the Class B No. 10 Lady Warriors (15-1) won for the 12th consecutive time. Samantha Shanks had a game-high 23 points in three quarters. Anistyn Garner had 16 points and Lexi Raskey had 10.
PORTER 57, OKAY 13 — The Lady Pirates (14-4) pitched a first-half shutout on the hardwoods and led by a whopping 46-0 at that point. Brittany Welch had 18 points to lead Porter, with Raylee Allison had 12 and Aareonya Moore and Charmayne Marshall had 10 each. Okay’s Janie Hurd got on track in the third with all eight of her points. The Lady Mustangs are 0-9.
PORUM 58, WELEETKA 39 — Emery Arnold had 11 of her 19 points in the second half to lead Porum (7-5) . Kylie Smith had 11 of her 15 points in the first half.
Boys basketball
WAGONER 65, TULSA CENTRAL 54 — The Bulldogs (11-6) got their fifth straight win and eighth in nine games, leading by as many as 20 in the second half. Jacob Scroggins had 16 points, Caden Pawpa added 14 Chase Nanni 12 and Bristo Love had 11. The Bulldogs’ game with Jay is canceled due to COVID-19.
WEBBERS FALLS 62, WATTS 59 (OT) — Camden Chappell led Webbers Falls with 20 points, 11 in the opening quarter and Daylan Jarrard had 15, including a 3 in overtime after the game was tied at 54 at regulation’s end. The win was the fourth straight for the Warriors (9-6).
PORTER 48, OKAY 38 — Kejuan Reynolds had 10 of his game-high 22 points in a second-quarter surge in which the Pirates (11-7), down 15-13 after one quarter, led 32-23. Cade Willard had 10. Austin Russell had 15 for the Mustangs (6-10) and Chance Burk had 10.
PORUM 61, WELEETKA 41 — Mikey Wright had 16 points, Michael Johnson 13 and Justice Cockrell 12 for the Panthers (6-8).
—Staff
