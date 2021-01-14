Girls basketball
WEBBERS FALLS 75, KEOTA 16 — Keota had more than half its points — nine — in the opening quarter but was still in a 20-point hole thanks to seven 3s drained by Webbers Falls in the quarter. The Class B No. 10 Lady Warriors (9-1) had 13 in all.
Samantha Shanks led the way with 20 points. She had 10 in the first quarter. Lindsey Pierce had 16. Morgan Carter had 12 and Anistyn Garner 11.
PORTER 64, HULBERT 27 — Charmayne Marshall had 24 points, 11 in a 23-point second quarter, and the Lady Pirates (8-2) cruised to their sixth consecutive win. Brittany Welch had 15 points and Raylee Allison 12. Porter was 13-of-18 from the line in the second as it increased the lead from 18-4 to 41-10 at the half.
INOLA 44, WARNER 34 — 4A host Inola (7-2) held 2A No. 13 Warner to a Harlee Chester 3 in building a 14-3 first-quarter lead which ultimately proved to be the difference. The Lady Eagles (6-3) were 0-for-4 in the first quarter. Alexis Fowler had 12 points, Chester 11 and Jaylee Kindred 11.
Boys basketball
INOLA 53, WARNER 52 (OT) — Warner (4-5) had a 30-18 lead at the half, but fizzled down the stretch thanks to five 3s by Inola’s Tucker Ford, who finished with 20 points.Jace Jackson had 19 and Landon Swallow had 14.
HULBERT 60, PORTER 47 — Chris Atkins had 13 and Kejuan Reynolds 10 for Porter (6-4), which fell behind 21-13 in the opening eight minutes. Gabe Lewis had 14 to lead four in double figures for Hulbert, 5-1 and No. 13 in 2A and coached by Fort Gibson grad Jordan Hill.
WEBBERS FALLS-KEOTA — No game, Keota in quarantine.
Wrestling
BIXBY 66, MUSKOGEE 18 — Bobby Felts (152) and Brandon Batise (120) both won on pins and Dakota Sherrer on a forfeit at 106. Bixby is 29th in one national ranking.
