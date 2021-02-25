AREA
CLASS B AREA II, STROUD
Boys: Webbers Falls-Red Oak winner vs. Glencoe-LeFlore winner, 3 p.m.
Girls: Webbers Falls vs.Coyle-Red Oak winner, 1 p.m.
6A EAST AREA, OWASSO
Boys: Muskogee vs. Bixby, 6 p.m.
6A EAST AREA, EDMOND MEMORIAL (Saturday)
Girls: Putnam West-Muskogee winner vs. Edmond North-Enid winner, 1:30 p.m.
4A AREA II, CHECOTAH
Boys: Checotah-Skiatook winner vs. Classen SAS/Tulsa Central loser, 3 p.m.
Girls: Checotah vs. Classen SAS/Tulsa Central loser, 6 p.m.
4A AREA III, HERITAGE HALL
Boys:Fort Gibson-Seminole winner vs. Heritage Hall-Bridge Creek winner, 8 p.m. (Saturday)
Girls: Fort Gibson-Seminole winner vs. Tecumseh-Bridge Creek winner, 6 p.m. (Saturday)
IF LOSE:
Boys: Fort Gibson-Seminole loser vs. Tecumseh-Sulphur winner, 8 p.m.
Girls: Fort Gibson-Seminole loser vs. Heritage Hall or Sulphur, 6 p.m.
4A AREA IV, ADA
Boys: Hilldale vs. Blanchard/Ada winner, 3 p.m.
Girls: Hilldale IF LOSE vs. Madill/Ada winner, 6 p.m.
Girls: Hilldale IF WIN vs. Blanchard/Stigler winner, 6 p.m. (Saturday)
4A AREA IV, VERDIGRIS
Boys: Wagoner-Victory Christian winner vs. Verdigris-Broken Bow winner, 8 p.m .(Saturday)
IF LOSE
Boys: Poteau vs. Wagoner, 8 p.m.
3A AREA II, PRAGUE
BOYS
Eufaula-Rejoice Christian winner vs. Millwood-Kiefer winner, 8 p.m. (Saturday)
IF LOSE
Eufaula-Rejoice loser vs. Meeker-Okmulgee winner, 3 p.m.
2A AREA II
Boys: Haskell-Preston winner vs. Pawhuska-Colcord loser, 8 p.m.
2A AREA IV, WARNER
Boys: Gore-Savanna winner vs. Oktaha-Central Sallisaw loser, 3 p.m.
Boys: Oktaha (IF WIN) vs. How-Wilburton winner, 8 p.m. (Saturday)
Girls: Oktaha vs. Wilburton/Howe loser, 6 p.m.
Girls: Warner (IF LOSE) Vs. Gore/Savanna winner, 1 p.m.
Girls: Warner (IF WIN) vs. Howe-Wilburton winner, 6 p.m .(Saturday)
2A AREA IV, PORTER
Boys: Porter-Okemah winner vs. Pawnee-Hartshorne winner, 8 p.m. (Saturday)
Boys: PORTER IF LOSE vs. Canadian-Ok. Christian Academy winner, 8 p.m.
AREA ROUND
CLASS B AREA II, STROUD
WEBBERS FALLS 45, MCCURTAIN 34 — The Lady Warriors (19-2) moved on to the area consolation semifinal round but had trouble shaking McCurtain, leading 32-29 heading into the final eight minutes. Samantha Shanks was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in the second half, including 5-of-6 in the fourth. Brooke Wyatt was next with 8 points.
REGIONALS
CLASS 4A AREA II, CHECOTAH
BOYS
SKIATOOK 70, CHECOTAH 40 — Dylan Warrior led three Wildcats in double figures with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to sustain their season, which ends at 2-14. Adam Oxtoby and Conner Collins had 10 points each. Skiatook led 16-4 after one quarter and never looked back.
GIRLS
CHECOTAH 48, SKIATOOK 32 — Emma Waller had 23 points, 12 in the second quarter as Checotah (4-11) flipped a 10-5 deficit into a 21-16 halftime lead. Vanessa Henson had 11 points. The Ladycats held on in the fourth, going 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.
4A AREA IV, VICTORY CHRISTIAN
BOYS: Wagoner vs Victory Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS: SALLISAW 53, WAGONER 45 — Wagoner fell behind 3-0 and never led, though Kammi Chandler’s free throws tied it at 38 with 6:22 to play. Cambri Pawpa with 17 points and Kara Bruce with 9 led the Lady Bulldogs, who finish their season at 6-12.
3A AREA II, NORTH ROCK CREEK
BOYS
Eufaula vs. Rejoice Christian
GIRLS
N.R. CREEK 55, EUFAULA 42 — The Lady Ironheads end their season at
2A AREA II, MCLAIN
GIRLS: CHOUTEAU 51, HASKELL 22 — Haskell ended its season at 6-8 after trailing 28-9 at the half. Baylee Garner led the Haymakers with 7 points.
2A AREA IV, HOWE
Girls: Gore vs. Savanna, 1 p.m.
Boys: Gore vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.
2A AREA IV, WARNER
BOYS: PANAMA 51, WARNER 41 — Tied at 13 after one quarter, the Eagles saw their season end at 7-13. Landon Swallow and Jace Jackson each had 12 points.
Girls: OKTAHA 70, PANAMA 38 — Gracie Pendley and Ava Scott each had 16 points, all in building a 62-28 lead through three quarters for Oktaha (11-7), which stayed alive with the win. Rylee Walters and Bekah Burch each had 8 points.
2A AREA IV, PORTER
BOYS: PORTER vS. OKEMAH, 8 p.m.
GIRLS: CANADIAN 38, PORTER 35 — Porter (14-6) saw a 14-8 first-quarter command evaporate and a season end. Brittany Welch had 19 points, 10 in the opening eight minutes. Charmayne Marshall was next with 8.
