PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 17 Haskell won 8-0 over Keys as Brannon Westmoreland threw a 4-hit shutout and collected the win on the mound with eight strikeouts. The Haymakers (11-8) took a while to get started but eventually scored five runs in the third inning to take control. Westmoreland led at the plate going 3-for-3 while Ryker Porter added two hits and three RBIs.
MCALESTER FESTIVAL — Muskogee beat Wagoner 7-4 despite allowing the Bulldogs to tie the game at 4-4 with three runs in the third inning. Gabe Rodriguez and Cody Wheeler had two hits apiece in leading Wagoner, as Wheeler brought in two runs. For the Roughers (11-14), Doc Estes and Thairenn Thompson both finished 3-for-4 with one RBI each. Ben Fullbright and Dale Grant added two hits apiece. Wagoner (7-8) also lost to Class 2A No. 5 Wister, 8-0.
Eufaula was shutout by Poteau, 8-0. Jaxson Lange and Taber Grider had one hit apiece for the Ironheads (14-12).
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
CLASS A
AT PORTER — Porter won two games on Thursday as it beat Porum 4-1 and Indianola 10-0.
Against the Panthers, the No. 17 Pirates scored two runs in the sixth inning to clinch the win and was led by Logan Crain who finished 2-for-3. Cooper Franklin had the lone RBI for Porum. Against Indianola, Porter allowed one hit as Carson Bindrum got the win and struckout seven batters. Blake Cole went 3-for-3 with one RBI and Tyler Durrett went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Pirates (23-13).
Porum (17-8) also defeated Indianola 12-1, as the Panthers scored eight runs in the fifth inning, Porum notched six hits as a team with Braydon Catron and Kyle Rock combining for five RBIs between them.
OKTAHA WINS TWO — In a top 10 battle in Class 2A, Hunter Dearman got the win for No. 2 Oktaha as he surrendered four runs on four hits over four and a third innings, striking out five in the 9-6 victory over No. 10 Panama. Kannon Robinson threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Robinson, Kipton Christian, Brody Surmont, and Tyler Allen each managed one hit to lead the Tigers. In the nightcap, Oktaha blew out No. 2 Dale, 9-1. Dearman hit a solo home run to open up scoring in the first inning. He finished with two hits in four at bats to lead the Tigers (20-4). Tyler Allen went five innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.
COWETA 13, FORT GIBSON 12 — Coweta took a late lead and defeated District 4A-8 Champion Fort Gibson, Thursday night. FTG fell behind by four runs in the fourth inning but didn’t give up and scored a combined eight runs in the fifth and seventh innings in the failed attempt to come back. Cole Mahaney started the game on the hill for Fort Gibson and lasted three innings in which he gave up eight runs on eight hits. Gannon Sherl, in relief, took the loss allowing three hits and five runs. Fort Gibson (20-7) scattered nine hits in the game with Sherl leading the charge with three hits in five at bats.
WARNER 10, HULBERT 0 — Class 2A No. 13 Warner scored five runs in the fifth inning as Adam Thompson, Cole Mayfield, and Jace Jackson all drove in runs in the frame. Justin Duke took the win and surrendered one hit over five innings, striking out six and walking one. The Eagles (14-9) had seven hits in the game as Thompson and Mayfield each collected two hits.
SLOW PITCH
MUSKOGEE THREE-WAY — Thursday was a long day for Class 6A No. 14 Muskogee who fell to No. 10 Pryor, 13-0, in game one. A single by Reagan Rodriguez in the third inning was a positive for the Lady Roughers. Shay Grissom was in the pitcher's circle for MHS and allowed seven hits and 13 runs over three innings, striking out one. Feather Johnson drove in five on two hits to lead Muskogee past No. 12 Union, 10-2 in the nightcap. Jaliyah Simmons got the win as she lasted four innings, allowing four hits. Grissom started the game and surrendered two runs on zero hits over one inning. Muskogee (18-14) racked up 12 hits in the game as Jaye Barnoski went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead.
SOCCER
PORTER 3, BRISTOW 0 (G) — Chelsey Jackson, Lauren Lindell and Natalie Perry-Hunter scored one goal each for Porter (10-4, 6-2) as it finished District 3A-4 play as District Runner-up behind district champion, Victory Christian.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
NEO A&M at Connors State, 4 P.M.
PREP
BASEBALL
Fort Gibson at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Warner at Roland, 4:30 p.m.
District Tournament
Class A
At Porter: Porter vs. Porum, TBD; If Necessary, TBD
McAlester Festival: Muskogee vs. Rattan, 11 a.m.; Eufaula vs. Antlers, 1:30 p.m.; Wagoner vs. McAlester, 6:30 p.m.
Checotah Tournament: Stilwell vs. Checotah, 5 p.m.
Okmulgee Tournament: Haskell vs. Meeker, 8 p.m.
SLOW PITCH
Oktaha at Tahlequah, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Sallisaw at Hilldale, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Porter at Bristow, 6 p.m. (Girls only)
Bartlesville at Muskogee, 6 / 8 p.m.
Regent Prep at Fort Gibson, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Holland Hall, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
