PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA — Kipton Christian pitched the shutout for the No. 2 Oktaha in a 16-0 lopsided victory over Watonga in the first game. Darren Ledford led the Tigers going 2-for-2 at the plate and fired up the offense in the first inning, when he hit a grand slam on a 2-0 count. Oktaha (24-5) put up 11 runs in the third inning by way of singles by Dylan Walden, Ledford, and Brody Surmont, an error on a ball put in play by Maddox Edwards and Tyler Allen, and finally a home run and a double by Christian. Surmont. All other games were rained out.
AT SILO — Warner snagged a late lead and defeated Chouteau-Mazie 5-4 on Thursday. The game was tied at 3-3, in the sixth inning, when Jace Jackson doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. Warner opened up scoring in the first when Caden Thompson doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Jaxson Cash led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats. In Warner’s second game Warner was losing to Silo 4-0 before it was halted.
REGIONALS
CLASS 2A
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL — Eufaula had a 3-0 lead over Claremore Sequoyah but in the third inning the rain forced the suspension of play. The Ironheads and Eagles will resume their game today at 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson beat Mannford in the first game of the regional tournament 11-1 on a rainy Thursday morning. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse highlighted the Tigers (23-8) with a solo home run and a three-run RBI double. Nic Tolbert also went deep with a two-run home run. Cole Mahaney pitched the complete game for Fort Gibson. Due to the weather, the tournament was suspended. Play is scheduled to resume today with Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian at 12pm. The following game will be Fort Gibson vs the winner.
AT CUSHING — Wagoner was ahead of Poteau, 7-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning when the game was called for rain. Both teams will pick up the game from the stopping point at 11 a.m. today at Seminole.
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW — Muskogee came through in dramatic fashion as the Roughers were able to beat Broken Arrow 13-12. Luke Jamison, at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, drew a walk which scored Ben Fullbright from third base. Aiden Barnoski, Kale Testerman, Fulbright and Thairenn Thompson all collected two hits to lead the Roughers (12-21). Action was suspended after the game and will resume today with Ponca City vs. Bixby at 12 p.m. with the winner to face Muskogee afterwards at 2 p.m.
SOCCER
STATE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A
AT METRO CHRISTIAN (B) — Metro Christian ended Fort Gibson’s season with a 1-0 win. Atlas Potter had seven saves for Fort Gibson (11-6).
AT HILLDALE — Hilldale defeated Holland Hall, 2-1. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, thanks to Brody Harraway’s goal to get the Hornets on the board in the second half. Hayden Pickering scored the winning goal in the overtime period for Hilldale (14-3) who will travel to face Bethany on Tuesday.
AT FORT GIBSON (G) — Fort Gibson lost 2-1 to Tulsa Metro as Addie Shaw had the lone goal for the Lady Tigers (13-4).
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW
MUSKOGEE VS. PONCA CITY-BIXBY WINNER, 2 P.M.
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON
FORT GIBSON VS. HOLLAND HALL-LINCOLN CHRISTIAN WINNER, 2 P.M.
AT SEMINOLE
WAGONER VS. POTEAU (RESUMES FROM 3RD INNING), 11 A.M.
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL
EUFAULA VS. CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH (RESUMES FROM THIRD INNING), 1 P.M.
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA
OKTAHA VS. WALTERS-KETCHUM WINNER, 4 P.M.
