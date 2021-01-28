Basketball
CHOUTEAU 60, PORTER 52 (B) — Kejuan Reynolds scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for Porter (9-7) and finished with four fouls, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Chouteau (5-2), which led 17-12 at the half.
POTEAU AT CHOUTEAU (G) — Postponed due to COVID-19.
HULBERT 51, OKAY 40 (B) — Ethan Chuculate had 16 points for the Riders (11-4) in the win. Duckee Swimmer’s 11 points were tops for Okay (5-9), which trailed 25-15 at the half.
HULBERT 36, OKAY 22 (G)— Lilly Chambers had 15 points to lead Hulbert (5-13). Hallee Walker had 10 for Okay (0-8).
Wrestling
MUSKOGEE OUT IN DUAL DISTRICTS — The Roughers lost both matches in its district tournament this week, losing to Ponca City and Sand Springs. No match scores were available.
FORT GIBSON DISTRICTS —Fort Gibson was to play host to its district dual tournament on Thursday but all teams are in quarantine, including Poteau, Sallisaw and Catoosa. No makeup date has been set.
CHECOTAH DISTRICTS — The Wildcats were beaten 61-15 by Vinita.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.