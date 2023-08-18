BASEBALL
OKAY 11, MCCURTAIN 2 — Chase Clark and Diezel Davis teamed up for the no-hitter in Thursday’s win. Clark pitched five innings and Davis took over in relief. Deagan Sims led Okay (2-2) at the plate as he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
INDIANOLA 8, BRAGGS 0 — The Wildcats dropped to 0-2. No stats provided.
EASTERN TOURNAMENT — Oktaha defeated Red Oak, 13-0. The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first three innings with the big blows coming off home runs from Canyon Elam and Kale Testerman. Elam hit a solo blast in the first while Testerman, batting leadoff in the top of the third, went deep to put the Tigers up 4-0. Connor Ward took the win allowing two hits and zero runs over four innings. Maddox Edwards led Oktaha going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. Dylan Walden, Braxton Casey and Kipton Christian all added two hits. Walden and Avery Browning finished with two RBIs apiece.
The Tigers closed the night with a 6-5 win over Rattan as Walden hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Oktaha (7-0) had taken a 5-3 lead in the third. Walden finished with two RBIs. Browning picked up the win in relief, pitching two-thirds of an inning with no runs and no hits. Christian started on the mound and went 6.1 innings.
FASTPITCH
VIAN 4, EUFAULA 2 — Vian's Hannah Mattingly hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Eufaula. Avery Williams took the loss as she gave up all four runs on nine hits in six innings of action. Jadence Efurd was 2-for-3 and Kate Pippenger had two stolen bases and one RBI for the Lady Ironheads (6-2).
BRISTOW 3, WAGONER 2 — Zoie Giffin registered 11 strikeouts and gave up five hits, but in the end, Wagoner (6-2-1) lost to the Lady Pirates. Camaya Renshaw and Adryen Coker, who had both of the Lady Bulldogs’ RBIs, finished with two hits apiece.
HILLDALE AT STILWELL — Thursday’s game against Stilwell was canceled and will be made up at another date.
WILSON FASTPITCH FESTIVAL — Dewar scored eight runs in the first inning and routed Porter, 15-0, Thursday. Addi Criner took the loss while Kassidy Pickard led the Lady Pirates with one hit.
Porter regrouped and handed Wetumka an 11-1 loss. The Lady Pirates scored five runs on three hits in the third inning on the way to the win. Criner earned the win allowing one hit and also finished 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Porter (4-3). Rylie Rush added four RBIs and Chelsey Jackson went 2-for-3 with two scores.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Oktaha hit four home runs that helped it to a 12-0 win over McAlester. Ava Scott and Peyton Bryan put Oktaha ahead 2-0 in the first inning with solo home runs. Scott pushed the lead to 3-0 with her second solo long ball to leadoff the bottom of the third. Hannah Focht closed out the scoring for Oktaha with a three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth. Mileigh Needham earned the win while Scott led at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs. Bryan also finished with three hits.
Oktaha scored 14 runs in the second inning enroute to a 17-0 win over Indianola. Bryan and Focht led Oktaha (8-0) with three hits apiece and both had three runs. Bryan had three RBIs and Focht had two. Cambree McCoy, Brynna Rodden and Ryleigh Bacon all finished 2-for-3. McCoy had five RBIs and Rodden scored three runs.
Haskell used a seven run first inning to propel it to an 11-0 win over Keys. RayLin Morgan picked up the win tossing one inning of zero hit and zero run ball. Cheyenne Morgan and Audrey Turknett both came on in relief. Josie Enkey and Layla Markou had two RBIs apiece, while Riley Westmoreland had two of the Lady Haymakers' six stolen bases.
North Rock Creek earned a 3-2 win over Haskell as it scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take the game. The Lady Haymakers held a 2-0 lead after the first two innings, before North Rock Creek cut the score to a single run in the top of the fourth. Saylor Brown led Haskell (7-2) with two hits while RayLin Morgan and Westmoreland drove in a run each. RayLin Morgan took the loss.
North Rock Creek defeated Fort Gibson, 9-2, as it scored five runs in the fifth inning to clinch the game. The loss came after FTG had scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut North Rock Creek's lead to 4-3. Kaiah Austin took the loss as Emma Spears led Fort Gibson with two hits and one run.
The Oktaha JV also beat Fort Gibson, 12-2. FTG cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth, but the Oktaha JV put the game away as it scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up, 10-2. Austin again took the loss and gave up 10 hits. Kristian Cantrell and Austin had one RBI each to lead Fort Gibson (1-8).
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Warner jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Checotah in the first inning and rode the momentum to a 5-1 win. Ella Labounty was the winning pitcher for the Lady Eagles as she surrendered one run on five hits over four innings with three strikeouts. Her counterpart, Hailey Pierce, took the loss for the Lady Cats and went three innings giving up five runs on five hits. Labounty led the way for Warner (3-2) with an RBI and a run scored as she went 1-for-1. Layna Vandiver was 2-for-2 in leading Checotah while Pierce had the lone RBI.
Warner also defeated Liberty, 12-0.
Checotah (5-5) bounced back to beat Okmulgee, 9-2, as the Lady Cats tallied 15 hits in the nightcap. Vandiver finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs to lead Checotah’s offense, while Maci Britt, Kora Hall and Prince all collected two hits. Shaelynn Casey got the win in the circle as she pitched a one-hit game. Casey also ended with two RBIs.
VOLLEYBALL
WAGONER 3, COLLINSVILLE 2 — The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-5 with the win on Thursday night.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Braggs at Prue, 4:30 p.m.
EASTERN TOURNAMENT : Oktaha vs. Wister, 2 p.m.
FASTPITCH
WILSON FASTPITCH FESTIVAL: Porter vs. Wilson, 2 p.m.; vs. Mounds, 3:20 p.m.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT : Field 1- Oktaha vs. Quinton, 10 a.m.; vs. North Rock Creek JV, 1 p.m.; Haskell vs. Oktaha JV, 2:30 p.m.; 2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool B, 5:30 p.m.; Championship, 1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool B, 7 p.m.; Field 2- Fort Gibson vs. Haskell, 10 a.m.; vs. Keys, 1 p.m.; 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B, 5:30 p.m.; 4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B, 7 p.m.
ROGERS STATE FESTIVAL : AT CLAREMORE HS- Eufaula vs. Crossings Christian, 3:30 p.m.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT: Gore vs. Catoosa, 4:30 p.m.; vs. Preston, 6 p.m.
OWASSO FESTIVAL : Muskogee vs. Bartlesville, 2 p.m.; vs. Owasso, 4 p.m.; Wagoner vs. Edmond Memorial, 2 p.m.; vs. Union, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mingo Valley at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
SALINA TOURNAMENT: Wagoner vs. Berryhill, 8 a.m.; vs. Sperry, 10 a.m.; vs. Hulbert, 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.