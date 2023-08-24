BASEBALL
INDIANOLA WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT — Braggs beat Butner 13-1 led by Daryl Winters who was 3-for-3, and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He brought in five runs and scored twice. Lakota Martin earned the win for the Wildcats (3-3) as every batter got a hit or scored a run.
OKTAHA 6, RED OAK 3 — Maddox Edward’s two-run blast gave Class A No. 1 Oktaha a 2-0 first inning lead as it set the tone early. Kale Testerman was the winning pitcher for the Tigers (11-0) and Braxton Casey finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
FASTPITCH
DEPEW TOURNAMENT — Porum defeated Rush Springs 5-2 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers iced the game with four runs in the top of the fourth. Leia Johnson earned the win for Porum while also leading at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Porum (9-6) lost to Class A No. 11 Dewar, 5-4 in its second game as it tried to come back from a 5-0 deficit but fell just short. Mesa Coulston took the loss. Johnson, Coulston, Mercedez Martin, Zoe Davis, Ashlyn Crowder, Camryn Mann and Camren Terrell each had one hit for the Lady Panthers.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT; AT VERDIGRIS — Haskell beat Salina 10-0, as RayLin Morgan pitched the five-inning shutout. Riley Westmoreland had the big bat for the Lady Haymakers with five RBIs, which included a second-inning grand slam. Audry Turknett and Josie Enkey collected two hits. Haskell followed up with a 5-2 win over Verdigris as Layla Markou led with two hits and one RBI. Hayden Ward was 2-for-4 with a run. Bristow defeated the Lady Haymakers in a 3-1 decision. RayLin Morgan had two hits to lead Haskell (10-5).
FORT GIBSON 8, CHECOTAH 2 — After Checotah took a 1-0 lead in the first inning via an error, the Lady Tigers erupted and ran wild to come away with the District 4A-6 win. Kaiah Austin got the win for Fort Gibson (4-10, 1-4) while Hailey Prince took the loss for the Lady Cats. FTG amassed 10 hits in the game led by Austin and Kristjan Cantrell who finished with two hits each. Matty Laney and Cantrell drove in two runs apiece. Leading Checotah (8-7, 3-4) was Aurora Madewell, Prince and Kami Hamm all with one hit. Prince finished with one RBI.
OWASSO 8, MUSKOGEE 1 — Kambri Johnson brought Jaliyah Simmons in to score on a fielder’s choice for the Lady Roughers’ lone run in the top of the sixth inning. Owasso jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the first two innings and Muskogee (5-6) never recovered. Kyra Rowland took the loss.
OKTAHA 7, SALINA 1 — Oktaha built its lead a few runs at a time on the way to the win, Thursday. A triple by Hannah Focht helped the Lady Tigers to a 2-0 lead after one inning. They extended that lead with two runs in the bottom of the third on RBIs from MacKenzie Eaves and Cambree McCoy. Madison Capps was the winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers (12-1), while Mileigh Needham collected the save. Focht went 2-for-4 to lead all batters.
WARNER 5, WEBBERS FALLS 1 — Maddy Raskey took the loss for the Lady Warriors while also recording the lone RBI for Webbers Falls (1-6). Bridgette Baer was walked in the top of the sixth then stole both second and third base before Raskey brought her in to score. No stats provided for Warner (6-3).
HEAVENER AT EUFAULA — Postponed.
VOLLEYBALL
MUSKOGEE 3, LOCUST GROVE 0 — The Lady Roughers swept the Lady Pirates in all three sets, 25-5, 25-22, and 25-15, respectively. Regan Essex had 13 kills and Kholie Doughty had 11 digs. Sarah Scheihing had four kills and five blocks while Ellie Ficklin ended with 23 assists, one block and one ace. Kensington Moore contributed three aces and six assists.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
East Central at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Keota at Webbers Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Enid at Muskogee, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Oologah, 8 p.m.
Wilburton at Gore, 8 p.m.
BASEBALL
INDIANOLA WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT: Braggs vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m
FASTPITCH
MURRAY STATE FESTIVAL: Oktaha vs. Silo, 12:45 p.m.; vs. Durant, 4:15 p.m.
DEPEW TOURNAMENT: Porum vs. Oilton, 12 p.m.; Porter vs. Weleetka, 2 p.m.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT; AT VERDIGRIS: Haskell vs. Kansas, 11:30 a.m.
Warner at Crowder, 5:45 p.m.
Keys at Gore, 4 p.m.
Wagoner at Stilwell, 5 p.m.
Broken Arrow at Muskogee, (2) 5 p.m./7 p.m.
Checotah at Eufaula, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OKLAHOMA UNION TOURNAMENT: Muskogee vs. Salina, 10 a.m.; vs. Yale, 12 p.m.; vs. Holland Hall, 2 p.m.; Okay vs. OKU, 3 p.m.; vs. Metro, 4 p.m.
