Okay had offensive balance Thursday night -- in every possible way.
The Mustangs had seven 3-pointers, six by Diezel Davis, 14 of 17 made free throws, 9-of-9 by Chase Clark, as they rolled to a 74-36 win over Garber in the Class A Area IV regional semifinals on Thursday at Yale.
Clark had a game-high 20 points for Okay (22-2) which led 35-12 at the half. Duckee Swimmer had 10 points.
The win was the closest to home of what will be multiple two-hour plus games for the No. 4 Mustangs, who will meet region host Frontier in Red Rock on Saturday in the finals.
“I was worried about Garber and their tradition, to be honest,” said Okay coach Chad Clark. “We applied quite a bit of pressure and got some easy baskets. And what we strive for is just to set each other up and we continued to do that. It doesn’t matter who gets the shot, just find the open guy.”
Or get it a the line.
“We were 5-of-12 against Summit Christian (in the district championship),” he said. “I think we made about 3,000 free throws in practice to address that.”
Liberty 62, Gore 61
Gore (16-4) fell into the consolation bracket with the loss.
Konawa 56, Webbers Falls 45
The Warriors ended their season at 10-12 despite a 31-point performance from Stryker Chappell.
Regent Prep 54, Porter 47 (B)
Regent led 27-14 at the half and went on to eliminate the Pirates (8-14), who were 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in defeat in the Class A Area III regionals. Mason Plunk was 9-of-9 and finished with 16 points. Logan Crain had 11.
Mason 62, Braggs 47
Braggs ends its boys season at 17-9 after falling in the Class B Area III regionals.
Depew 43, Porum 37 (G)
The Lady Panthers fell into the Class A Area III consolation round and 14-7 following the loss, which saw a knotted game, 20-20, at the half. Courtney Pease led Porum with 19 points. The Lady Panthers will face Talihina on Friday in an elimination game.
Riverside 84, Webbers Falls 8 (G)
The Lady Warriors (16-5) took it on the chin against No. 4 Riverside (24-1), winners of 13 straight, in a Class A Area III semifinal. They trailed 49-6 at the half and for the game had just one field goal, a shot by Lextyn Chappell in the third quarter for Webbers’ only points of the seconds as coach Jordan Garner played his bench in the second half.
Terralyn Coulston had five points, all on free throws, in the first half.
“About as complete a team as I’ve seen,” said Garner.
Olive 59, Okay 58
The Lady Mustangs had a heartbreaking finish to their season in the first round of Class A Area IV regionals and finished 13-12.
Liberty 57, Porter 33
Raylee Allison had 16 points for Porter which finishes at 9-14 with the Class A Area III regional loss.
BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
PLAYOFFS
4A-2A DISTRICTS
All 6/7:30 p.m. starts except as noted
Class 4A
Area II
Checotah at Wagoner (Saturday)
Skiatook at Hilldale (6:30-8 Friday)
Area IV
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson (6:30-8 Friday)
Class 3A
Area III
Eufaula at Stigler (Friday)
Class 2A
Area II
Sal. Central at Oktaha (Saturday)
Haskell at Hulbert (Friday)
Area II
Chouteau at Warner (Saturday)
A-B REGIONALS
Class A Area III
Friday at Indianola
Talihina vs. Porum (girls), 6 p.m.
Gore vs. Wright City (boys), 7:30 p.m.
Friday at Quinton
Webbers Falls vs. Allen (girls) 6 p.m.
Saturday at Indianola
Friday’s winners (girls), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday at Quinton
Webbers Falls (if play/win Friday) vs. TBD, (girls), 1:30 p.m.
Class A Area IV
Saturday at Frontier
Okay vs. Frontier (boys), 7:30 p.m.
6A REGIONALS
Thursday, Feb. 23
Muskogee at Norman (girls), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Muskogee at Broken Arrow (boys), 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.