Boys basketball
OKEMAH TOURNAMENT: HILLDALE 61, BRISTOW 19 — Jax Kerr had 23 points after just two in the first quarter. and Cole Leach had 11 for the Hornets, now 3-0 under Gary Hendrix. Kerr had 10 in the second where Hilldale increased a 7-2 lead to 32-12 at the half.
Bristow was held to just eight field goals.
The Hornets play the North Rock Creek-Okemah winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.
Girls basketball
OKEMAH TOURNAMENT: WEWOKA 54, HILLDALE 50 — A sluggish first half had Hilldale down 28-19 and their second-half rally fell short, dropping the Lady Hornets to 1-1.
Maci Scott had 10 of her team-high 14 points in the second half. Ashtyn Warford had 11 points and Macie Mackey 8.
Hilldale will play at 10 a.m. Friday against Newcastle, which lost to Bristow 50-49 in another first-round game.
