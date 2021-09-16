Baseball
MURRAY STATE/SE FESTIVAL — Oktaha lost its second straight, falling to Calera 7-4, but beat Vici 8-0 to cap the day.
Calera got seven runs, all but two earned, off Oktaha starter Gabe Hamilton. Mason Ledford was 3-for-4 for the Tigers. Maddox Edwards gave up just three hits and struck out seven in a shutout win. Hunter Dearman and Darren Ledford both homered. Hamilton, Edwards and Kipton Christian had two hits each. The Tigers are 23-2.
Fastpitch
HILLDALE 2, BIXBY 0 — The Lady Hornets (12-3) were outhit 10-7, all off Hilldale ace Brooklyn Ellis, but the Hilldale ace worked out of four two-on jams, including one in the seventh, and stretched hers and her team’s shutout streak to seven consecutive games.
Both Lady Hornet runs came in the third on groundouts by Landrie Sloan and Lexi Cramp, pushing across Bailey McClain and Riley Barnoskie, who reached on a single and double to center, respectively.
Barnoskie had the only multi-hit game for HHS with two in four trips.
Ellis struck out four and did not walk a batter.
HASKELL 4, HENRYETTA 3 — Lynzi Kelley’s three-run homer in the sixth tied in it then Reagan Wright doubled home Kelley with the go-ahead run and Haskell clinched the District 3A-7 championship Thursday. Riley Westmoreland had a two-hit game and the Haymakers are now 24-3 with its ninth consecutive win. Raylin Morgan allowed three hits and struck out eight. Haskell is three games up on Eufaula and four on Henryetta, with just two games against Eufaula left on the district schedule.
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL — A two-run error helped make the difference for Oktaha in a 3-2 win over Bristow. MacKenzie Eaves drove in the other run. Oktaha outhit Bristow 5-4. A two-run triple from Hannah Focht fueled a five-run third as Oktaha beat Fort Gibson 7-3. Eaves, Ava Scott and Ryleigh Bacon each had two hits. Fort Gibson, which was no-hit by Bristow in a 3-0 outcome, had just five hits against Oktaha, now 16-8. Kyla Scott and Erica Hornback had two of then and drove in runs. Fort Gibson is 8-15.
STROUD 10-16, GORE 2-1 — Stroud had 11 of its runs in the first innings of a sweep. Ralea Brooksher homered in game one for Gore, who took a big hit in the 2A-7 race. Stroud is 17-11 and 7-2, one game behind Preston in the loss column. Gore fell to 12-11 and 5-5.
MOUNDS 13, WARNER 10 — Mounds hung 10 runs on Warner in the top of the seventh, including the go-ahead runs with two outs. Harlie Chesser, Peyton Sikes, Maddie Duke and Kennedy Teague had two hits each for the Lady Eagles (5-17, 0-11 2A-7).
OKU TOURNAMENT — Porter (9-16) lost 2-0 to Commerce then beat Bixby JV 8-3 and Caney Valley 12-10. Brittany Welch was 2-for-2 against Bixby. Addie Criner was 4-for-4 against Caney.
ADAIR TOURNAMENT — Wagoner (3-16) lost 8-5 to Chouteau, 11-1 to Claremore Sequoyah and 8-0 to Adair. On the day, Jaylan Fourkiller, Kara Bruce and Aaliyah Goodvoice had three hits.
Volleyball
TAHLEQUAH 3, OKAY 0 — The Lady Mustangs (11-9) dropped a three-set outcome, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 at Tahlequah. Okay has lost three consecutive matches.
