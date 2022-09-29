FASTPITCH
MUSKOGEE 22, BISHOP KELLEY 1 — Muskogee (14-23) rang up 22 hits with six with at least three, in a rout in Tulsa on Thursday.
Jaye Barnoski was 4-for-4 and drove in four runs. Peyton Jackson was 4-for-5 and drove in two. Kambri Johnson, Feather Johnson and Lariah Stewart were all 3-for-4 and combined for eight RBIs. Kye Carter was 3-for-5.
The Lady Roughers will go to Class 6A regionals next week.
CUSHING 8-14, FORT GIBSON 3-13 — The Lady Tigers’ season ended with a sweep of the Class 4A play-in series, scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.
Fort Gibson trailed 10-3 before a six-run fifth got them back in it, then Graci Williams’ single in the sixth gave the Lady Tigers an 11-10 lead. Miley Wafford and Kaiah Austin scored off an error in the top of the seventh to tie, setting up the finish.
Williams, Wafford, Austin and Peyton Russell all had three-hit games.
Cushing got up 4-0 in the second in the opener and never trailed. Fort Gibson finishes at 15-21.
VOLLEYBALL
