Boys
WILBURTON TOURNAMENT: ROCK CREEK 61, OKTAHA 51 -- Preston Holmes had 21 points and Maddox Edwards 11 points. Oktaha (2-2) will play for third place on Saturday.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: OKAY 44, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 41 — Diezel Davis and Bryson Parnell each had 12 points, but Davis had nine in the fourth, including a 3 and a 6-of-6 performance from the line, as Okay won its first-round game over the tournament’s top seed and the 19th ranked team in 3A. All but one of Parnell’s points came in the first half for the Mustangs (3-1)., who in the fourth quarter were a collective 11-of-12 from the stripe. Okay will play Warner or Okmulgee at 6 p.m. Friday.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: OKMULGEE 61, WARNER 46 — The Eagles were outscored 22-9 in the second quarter and trailed 33-18 at the half. Hayden McElyea had 14 points, Jace Jackson 13 and Landon Swallow 10.
PORUM INVITATIONAL: PORTER 66, HULBERT 44 — Pirate post Kejuan Reynolds’ game-high 28 points led Porter, which turned a 22-21 halftime lead into a 48-30 lead going to the fourth quarter. Adrian Vega had 14 points and Mason Plunk added 12 to put the Pirates (3-0) into the finals.
PORUM INVITATIONAL: PANAMA 68, PORUM 17 — Porum (1-4) trailed 20-2 after one period and was shut out 14-0 in the fourth. Michael Wright had 7 points for the Panthers, who face Hulbert for third place Saturday. Panama will play Porter for the title at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Porum will play Hulbert at 6 p.m. for third.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: CHECOTAH 54, CATOOSA 47 — As he had with a strong second half scoring 16 of his 20 in a win over Muldrow on Tuesday, Montana Warrior had nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats overcame a 36-35 deficit and advanced into the semifinals. Tyler Orman was next with 9. Elijah Thomas had 8. Checotah is 2-2.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: WAGONER 54, HASKELL 38 — Wagoner (2-1) led 35-12 at the half and was led overall by Corbin Marsey’s 22 points. Jashawn Davison had 10. Brannon Westmoreland had 17 points and 10 rebounds, all his points in the second half, for Haskell (0-2).
HENRYETTA WILSON TOURNAMENT: RIVERFIELD 76, WEBBERS FALLS 39 — Ashton Davis and Maddox Shelby had 8 each for the Warriors (1-2), who will drop into the third place game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: WARNER 60, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 22 — The 2A No. 11 Lady Eagles (3-0) settled this one quickly, leading 20-0 after one period of play. Alexis Fowler had eight points in the quarter and finished with a game-high 18 points. Harlie Chesser was next with 11, dropping in at least one basket in every quarter. Peyton Sikes also had 11.
Warner will play Preston at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: KEIFER 76, OKAY 37 — The 3A No. 5 Trojans ran away from the Mustangs (1-3). Okay will play a 1 p.m. consolation game on Friday.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: CHECOTAH 64, HASKELL 58 — Emma Waller’s game-high 28 points, including 12 in the fourth as her team pulled away from a one-possession game to start the period, led the Ladycats (2-2) into the semifinal round.
Lynzi Kelley had 27 for Haskell (1-1), including four 3-pointers.
Also for Checotah, Haylee Forsblom had 10 of her 14 in the first as Haskell led 15-14. Sophia Delso had 10 for Ladycats. For Haskell, Saylor Brown was 7-of-8 from the line and finished with 12 points.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: WAGONER 59, WRIGHT CHRISTIAN 15 — Gracie Burkhartzmeyer had 20 points, 6 steals, 5 blocks, 4 assists and 5 rebounds for Wagoner (1-2), which also had 15 from Ellee Bryant and 12 from Cambri Pawpa. Wagoner forced 24 turnovers and will play Catoosa in the semifinals.
PORUM INVITATIONAL: PANAMA 36, PORTER 29 — The Lady Pirates (2-1) were led by Brittany Welch with 12 as they suffered their first loss.
PORUM INVITATIONAL: PORUM 49, OAKS 20 — Emery Arnold had 16 points to lead Porum, who also got double figures from Courtney Pease with 12 and capped the night with a 10-0 fourth quarter. Porum (5-0) will play Panama in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Oaks will play Porter at 4 p.m. for third.
HENRYETTA WILSON TOURNAMENT: WEBBERS FALLS 60, RIVERFIELD 18 — Webbers outscored Riverfield 26-5 in the first quarter. Morgan Carter was on fire with six of her seven 3s in the first quarter. All of her 21 points came in the first half. Lindsey Pierce had 10 points and Samathan Shanks and Cessna Kimberlin had 8. Anistyn Garner finished with 7. Webbers (3-0) will play the tournament host in the finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
