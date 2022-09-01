FASTPITCH
EUFAULA TOURNAMENT — Eufaula went to 14-5. The Ironheads beat Varnum 9-0 as Avery Williams allowed one hit over six innings, a first-inning single. Gabrielle Noriega had a two-run home run. Kate Pippenger was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Eufaula also beat Okemah 10-2. Liberty Glover allowed two hits in five innings with six strikeouts. Pippenger was 3-for-4.
Stuart beat Warner 10-0 and Weleetka beat Warner 11-3. Kaylen Park drove in a run and had one of three hits in the second game for Warner (2-12).
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — Porum (17-5) beat Keota 5-3 and blanked Arkoma 12-0. Mesa Coulston had two hits and drove in a pair against Keota. Leia Johnson retired all nine batters she faced in a three-inning run-rule while going 3-for-3 at the plate. Johnson, Courtney Pease and Camryn Mann all homered.
Gore lost 5-0 to Keota then beat Gans 10-4 as Paige Curran and Aspyn Cearly had two hits each.
OKTAHA 9, VIAN 2 — Ava Scott was 3-for-4 and Peyton Bryan doubled in the tying run before a Vian error gave host Oktaha (19-4) the lead for good. Mackenzie Eaves struck out seven and allowed four hits.
RAINOUTS — Bishop Kelley at Muskogee, Locust Grove at Hilldale, Panama at Oktaha, Stroud at Porter.
BASEBALL
RAINOUT — Oktaha vs. Tushka
VOLLEYBALL
OKLAHOMA UNION 3, OKAY 1 — Okay lost 15-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 and fell to 8-9 on the year.
