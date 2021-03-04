Baseball
HILLDALE 8, VIAN 0 — Caynen David handcuffed Vian on just two hits, walked two and struck out six in a shutout victory to put Hilldale at 2-0 with its second eight-run victory. The Hornets beat Tahlequah 10-2 on Monday.
David was also the offensive hero. He was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs, two on a one-out single in the sixth that ended the game on a run rule. He had an RBI double in a four-run third. In that inning,Colby Thompson made it 1-0 on a sacrifice fly. Kielton Siedlik singled home a run and Joey Myers drew a bases-loaded walk.
CHECOTAH 13, OKMULGEE 2 — Brock Butler was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Kayson Flud 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jake Vernnon 2-for-4, Daylen Warrior 2-for-3 and Clancy Campbell, 2-for-4 and scored three times. Vernnon (1-0) scattered five hits over five innings and Zack Mullen threw two innings of relief, striking out four.
Soccer
FORT GIBSON 2, CASCIA HALL 0 (G) — Albany Adair scored two minutes into the second half on an assist by Lauren Undaunted to break a scoreless contest, then Klair Downey made it 2-0 on a penalty kick as the host Lady Tigers won their home opener. Kameryn Walker had five saves at goal.
FORT GIBSON vs. CASCIA HALL (B) — Canceled by Cascia Hall. The Tigers and Lady Tigers play Holland Hall on Tuesday.
PORTER 8, DRUMRIGHT 0 — Lauren Lindell and Natalie Perry-Hunter both had hat tricks and Charmayne Marshall added two goals. Kelcee Martin in goal had four saves. Porter (2-0) has outscored its opposition 14-1 in two games and will go to Poteau on Tuesday.
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH 4, HASKELL 2 — A two-run error and a bases-loaded walk gave Checotah the lead in a four-run sixth after Kaitlyn Searles singled home a run. Searles was 2-for-3. Amanda Brown saved a run throwing out a Haskell runner from center field, just part of the Ladycats' clutch defense as Haskell lost despite 16 hits to Checotah's nine.
Friday’s Games
BASEBALL
Stilwell at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Kiefer at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Gore at Checotah, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Sand Springs at Muskogee, 5/7 p.m.
Hilldale at Holland Hall, 6/8 p.m.
Porter (girls) at Mannford, ccd.
