Baseball
EUFUALA 18, CHECOTAH 8 — The Ironheads (13-4, 7-2) scored eight runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Brett Pippenger was 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Draven Gragg had a three-run home run and also pitched four innings to earn the win. Lane Elliott and Kayson Flud each had two hits for the Wildcats (3-11, 1-7).
HARTSHORNE TOURNAMENT — Broken Bow beat Warner 4-3. The Eagles (7-6) collected 10 hits on the day but allowed three runs in the fifth inning that proved costly. Caden Thompson and Cole Mayfield each had two hits. Warner falls to 7-6
OKTAHA 4, ALLEN 0 —Maddox Edwards tossed a no-hitter to propel the Tigers (14-4) to a shutout victory in the Hartshorne Tournament. Edwards had nine strikeouts while allowing only one walk. Gabe Hamilton scored two runs.
CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 9, PORTER 1 — The Pirates had a rough day in the field committing four errors as they dropped a tough one on the road. Brandon Welch went 1-for-2 and scored the only run for Porter (16-6).
PORUM 17, KEOTA 1 — Michael Wright drove in three runs while Brayden Catron and Cooper Franklin drove in two for the Panthers (12-4).
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — The Lady Tigers (14-4) had a long day but fell to Pocola 12-4 in the championship game to take second place at the Checotah Tournament. Five players had two hits, led by Brynn Surmont who also scored two runs.
Oktaha beat Sallisaw 11-2, lost to Pocola 6-5, beat Eufaula 15-5 as Hannah Focht was 3-for-3 with a home run, beat Checotah 6-0 behind a four-RBI game from Bekah Bunch, beat Henryetta 6-5 on a sac fly by Kirsten Berry for the decisive run in the sixth, and Pocola 6-0 as Jordan Otterlifter threw the shutout, before losing in the title game.
Eufaula (11-8) lost to Checotah 7-2, beat Roland 17-4 and lost to Oktaha. Katie Tidwell and Kate Pippenger were 2-for-3 against Roland.
Checotah (9-9) was 2-2 with a late game against Henryetta. Natalie Knight, Maci Britt and Bri Fields each had two hits against Eufaula. In a 7-2 win over Muldrow, Knight, Kohlie Atkins, Kaitlyn Searles, Halle Britt and Hailey Prince had two hits.
FORT GIBSON TAKES PAIR — The Lady Tigers took down Panama 9-3 in game one of the Stilwell Tournament. Angel Lyons, Graci Williams, and Kaiah Austin had two RBI’s on two hits apiece. Jordan Hayes added three hits. The Fort Gibson offense stayed hot in game two as they routed Central Sallisaw 11-0. Hayes went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Austin, Erica Hornback, and Payton Russell each had two hits. Fort Gibson is 6-7.
Soccer
METRO CHRISTIAN 6, WAGONER 0 (G)— Wagoner (4-6, 0-2 4A-3) fell hard to the unbeaten Patriots (9-0, 3-0).
METRO CHRISTIAN 4, WAGONER 1 (B) — Mario Young had the goal for the Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2 4A-3). Caiden Dick had seven saves in goal. Metro is 8-2 and 3-0.
Golf
COWETA TOURNAMENT – Playing at Page Belcher Golf Course, Fort Gibson shot 361 for fourth, led by Cooper Crawley with an 82 and Parker Lockhart with an 89. Hilldale was fifth at 364 and was led by Carson Parker’s 84 and Ryder Clayborn’s 85. Metro Christian won the tournament with a 311.
— Staff
