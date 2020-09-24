Football
WEBBERS FALLS 66, CAVE SPRINGS 16 —The Warriors moved to 4-0 as Maddux Shelby rushed for 125 yards on four carries, scoring on runs of 58 and 57 yards. He threw three TD passes, two to Dylan Young and one to Carson Lynch in going 5-of-5 for 116 yards. Josh Mason had an interception and Carson Lynch a fumble recovery.
Fastpitch
NSU/TAHLEQUAH TOURNAMENT:
Hilldale 11, Poteau 3 — After a big game against her team’s archrival, Keely Ibarra capped the day with a 3-for-4 effort that included a double. Drew Riddle and Riley Barnoskie were 2-for-3, and the Hornets (14-5) took advantage of four Poteau errors that led to five unearned runs in the rout. Brooklyn Ellis pitched and allowed four hits while striking out eight.
Hilldale 12, Fort Gibson 0 — Keely Ibarra had a three-run home run and a two-run blast in a 3-for-3, six-RBI performance Thursday. Drew Riddle and Celeste Wood both doubled twice in as many trips and Riley Barnoskie was also 2-for-2. Bayleigh James had the only hit in three innings off Riddle, who struck out four.
Fort Gibson 9, Glenpool 5 —The Tigers (4-20) bounced back from the Hilldale loss with a seven-run second inning highlighted by Angel Lyons’ three-run home run. They outhit Glenpool 9-5. Williams was 2-for-2 and Abby Porterfield was 2-for-2. Jordan Hayes also drove in a pair of runs.
Jay 11, Checotah 9 — Amanda Brown was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs on an inside-the-park home run. Jay’s offensive attack got to Alexis Hamilton, who gave up 11 hits over three innings.
Tahlequah 6, Checotah 5 — A four-run fifth doomed Checotah (15-14), which went 0-2 on the day and has lost four straight.
SHAWNEE 11, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers (2-17, 1-12 6A-3) were outhit 13-3 at home by the 6A-3 leaders, now 22-3 and 10-2. Karsyn York had two of those hits.
MORRIS 6, EUFAULA 5 — A four-run sixth inning rally wasn’t enough for Eufaula (11-14, 4-8). Jordas McLish was 3-for-3, Mikah Osborne 2-for-3 and Kembry Williams 2-for-4.
Fall baseball
CLASS A DISTRICTS: OKTAHA 12-10, OKAY 0-0 — Jakob Blackwell no-hit the Mustangs in the first of a best-of-three district playoff series called after three innings. Blackwell struck out all nine Okay batters. Gabe Hamilton drove in two runs, tops among Oktaha batters, which collectively drew eight walks.
In the clincher, Jakob Blackwell had a three-run double among four hits teamwise and again the Tigers took advantage of errant pitching with six reaching on walks. Riggin Dearman gave up Okay’s only hit in the second game, that to Chance Burk, in three innings of work. Preston Holmes struck out all three batters in relief. Oktaha is 13-8, Okay finishes at 4-6.
Commented
