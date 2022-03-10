Baseball
HILLDALE 7, SALLISAW 5 — The Hornets (6-0) remained unbeaten, leading 5-0 before fighting off a Black Diamonds’ surge of four runs in the fourth. Mason Pickering was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Keilton Siedlik was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Cole Leach allowed two hits over 3 2/3 innings while striking out seven. Austin Fletcher worked the final three in relief of Chad Parks, and was hitless while striking out six.
VIAN 7, EUFAULA 4 — Josiah Ostrowski had a three-run home run and Hayden Robinson worked 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief, but the Ironheads (1-3) dropped their third straight.
FORT GIBSON AT STILLWATER — Canceled.
PORTER 10, KEOTA 2 — Jaxson Smith was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs. Landon Smith threw 3 2/3 innings of no-hit ball in relief, striking out 10. Porter is now 6-1.
HASKELL 7, LIBERTY 0 — Brady Neal struck out 14 and held Liberty to a first-inning double while walking no one. With the bat, he along with Lane Mann, Peter Turner, DeShawn Clark all had RBIs as the Haymakers (3-2) had just seven hits but were issued 13 walks.
OKTAHA WINS TWO — Hunter Dearman’s walk-off single in the 12th inning scored Mason Ledford and the Tigers moved to 3-0 after a 3-2 win over Chickasha. Brody Surmont had a two-run double in the second. Maddox Edwards got the win going four innings in relief of Tyler Allen. Edwards struck out six and allowed one hit. In the first game of the day, Oktaha beat Carl Albert 9-1. Hunter Dearman and Darren Ledford had two hits each as well as three RBIs against Carl Albert. Jakob Blackwell and Tucker Christian combined to allow five hits.
SALINA 7, WAGONER 3 — The Bulldogs (4-3) were held to five hits in the loss. Colton Hill had two in three at-bats. Trey Wood had a double in four trips.
WEBBERS FALLS 27, ARKOMA 23 — Webbers (3-3) led in a wild one 12-1 at one point and 22-8 before a 13-run Arkoma fifth cut the margin to one run. Aiden Turley had two doubles and a home run in a 4-for-7 game. Caleb Dishman homered and drove in four runs. Thirty-two hits and 22 walks occurred all told.
GORE 13, MULDROW 6 — Hunter McGee had three hits, including a double, and Garrett Douthit homered. Jackson Duke, Gabe Dozier, Gunner Dozier and Ben Kirkpatrick had two hits each.
Softball
HASKELL TAKES DEPEW TITLE — Lynzi Kelley was 3-for-3 and homered in a 9-8 win over Bixby. Saylor Brown homered twice and drove in four runs while Shania Burkhalter was 4-for-5 and Raelynn Wright had three hits in a 10-9 win over Owasso. Haskell then beat Bristow twice by identical 17-5 scores. Reagan Wright homered twice and Saylor Brown had another blast, both in three-hit games. In the finale, Kelley homered twice, Burkhalter had four hits and Alex Bowden and Brown had three hits each, Brown with another home run.
Soccer
CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 3, PORTER 1 — Natalie Perry-Hunter scored on a penalty kick in the second half. The Lady Pirates are 0-4.
WAGONER 4, BRISTOW 0 (G) — Wagoner went to 3-3 on the year with the win. Beth Moore got the shutout in goal and Jillian Strange scored twice with Lynzi Romine and Rayleigh Berna scoring one goal each.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 3, WAGONER 2 (B) — Harley Baker scored twice, but Wagoner fell to 2-3 heading into a 12-day break.
MUSKOGEE AT CHOCTAW TOURNAMENT — Muskogee will not play in the event as originally scheduled.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.