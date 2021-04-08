Baseball
BARTLESVILLE 11, HILLDALE 1 — At the Coweta Wood Bat Tournament, the Hornets (14-6) suffered their third consecutive loss in a run-rule loss. Three of Rylan Nail’s six runs in middle relief were unearned. He replaced Caynen David, who walked five in a hitless first inning. Nail walked five in 1 2/3, giving up three hits. Colby Thompson threw 2 1/3 and had no walks, allowing two hits.
So the Bruins used Hornet miscues to win easily and still had an edge in hits, 5-4. Evan Smith (2-for-3) had half of Hilldale’s.
The Hornets will get Rogers (Ark.) Heritage at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
WARNER 12, CHECOTAH 1 — The Eagles (16-5) were fueled by a seven-run third, highlighted by Mason Jim’s two-run double and a RBI singles from Trevor Capps and Wyatt Hamilton. They also got three runs off one error. Landen Swallow and Koltin Lusk combined on a three-hitter as the game was stopped after four complete innings.
Andrew Arden’s sac fly accounted for the lone run for Checotah (7-15). He also had a hit in three trips.
MORRIS TOURNAMENT — An 11th-inning walk-off double sealed Eufaula’s fate, losing 7-5 in a first-round game to Edison.
Edison scored three in the seventh to tie it after Jacob Fitzer’s double made it 5-2 in the top half of the inning.
The Ironheads fell to 8-7 with the loss.
WAGONER vs. CHOUTEAU — Canceled.
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — Parker Doolin no-hit Okay for Gore, 13-1, which moved to 16-7. Okay, which got its only run on an error, beat Keota 18-12 as Jackson Hardin, Cole Leafer, Christian Nolan and Austin Russell each had two hits for the Mustangs (3-5). Porum beat Arkoma 12-4.
OKTAHA 13, WILBURTON 0 — Gabe Hamilton tossed a three-inning no-hitter. Brody Surmont and Kipton Christian had two hits to lead the offense in the Coal Mining Classic at Wilburton.
Girls soccer
PORTER 3, STILWELL JV 2 — Lauren Lindell scored the first goal and Natalie Perry-Hunter the others as the Pirates (9-2) won on the road. Courtney Dickey had two saves in goal.
Slowpitch
HASKELL 24, WARNER 6 — Lynzi Kelley had three home runs and eight RBIs in a 4-for-5 performance for Haskell (13-9). Reagan Wright was 4-for-4 hitting behind her in the two-hole in the lineup. Kylie Carlton and Rachell Teal led Warner (2-12) with two hits each.
GORE v. QUINTON — Canceled.
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Eufaula, Checotah and Oktaha all reached the semifinals on Friday after Thursday’s action.
Checotah pounded Wagoner 16-1. Bia Fields was 3-for-3 and Alexis Hamilton homered in a 2-for-2, four-RBI day. Searles’ third inning double brought home the go-ahead run in a 3-3 game and Checotah went on to a 6-5 win over Morris. Halle Britt homered and Searles, Fields and Amanda Brown all had two hits for the Ladycats, now 12-9.
Oktaha beat Tahlequah 9-6 as Jaylie Burress and Bekah Bunch both went 3-for-3 and Gracie Britten and Peyton Bryan both homered. Bryan, Bunch and Jocelynn Williams all homered in a 11-9 win over Beggs. Bryan was 4-for-4 with four RBIS. Williams and Karley Fewell both had three hits for the Lady Tigers, now 12-1.
Eufaula and Checotah meet in one semifinal Friday at 10 a.m. and Oktaha takes on Poteau at 11 a.m. in the other. The winner’s bracket final is at 12:30 p.m. with the championship round at 3.
WEBBERS FALLS DROPS TWO — Brooke Wyatt was 6-for-6 on the day to lead the Lady Warriors (3-7), who lost 8-1 to Wister and 7-2 to Pittsburg.
BROKEN ARROW 18-22, FORT GIBSON 4-11 — The Lady Tigers were swept on the road, but turned in some nice individual offensive games. Angel Lyons and Abbye Porterfield each had two-run home runs in the opener. In the second game, Baleigh James was 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and eight RBIs. Amber Lawson hit a two-run home run and Lyons went 3-for-3. Jolee Taylor also had two hits.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.